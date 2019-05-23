Celebrating Salad
May 23, 2019, 13:29 ET
MISSION, Kan., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) With a variety of fruits and veggies available in every color of the rainbow and ingredients packed with protein and fiber, it's easy to create a unique salad. In fact, there are more than 15 million ways to create a one-of-a-kind salad at Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes' 50-foot salad bars. In honor of National Salad Month, consider these fun facts and learn more at souplantation.com.
Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com
About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.
SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate
Share this article