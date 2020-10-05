Celebrating Ten Years of Putting the Brakes on Breast Cancer!

GENEVA, Ill., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of October, Merlin Complete Auto Care in Glendale Heights, IL, and more than 200 Independent Auto Repair Shops across the US are raising funds for a breast cancer vaccine as part of the Brakes for Breasts fundraiser.

As part of the fundraiser, these auto repair facilities are giving away FREE (quality) brake pads or shoes. The customer simply pays the labor and any other ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job and the shops then donate 10% of the brake job directly to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

100% of what we donate goes directly to research! Celebrating our 10th year and $1,000,000.00!

2020 marks the tenth year for the Brakes For Breasts fundraiser.

2011 Our 1st year - 5 shops in Ohio raised $10,000

2012 Our 2nd year - 27 shops in 17 states raised $32,848

2013 Our 3rd year - 66 independent auto repair shops in 27 states raised $66,499

2014 Our 4th year – 143 independent auto repair shops in 29 states raised $115,236.53

2015 Our 5th year – 174 independent auto repair shops in 32 states raised $141,868

2016 Our 6th year - 131 independent auto repair shops in 35 states (most ever!) $125,867.37

2017 Our 7th year - 114 independent auto repair shops in 34 states raised $114,389.20

2018 Our 8th year – 138 independent auto repair shops in 34 states and 2 countries raised $141,061.80

2019 Our 9th year – 141 independent auto repair shops in 38 states and 2 countries raised $194,160.04

To date donation total is $940,931.74!

This Brakes For Breasts fundraiser is different from any other breast cancer fundraising campaigns:

Dr. Tuohy at the Cleveland Clinic has actually created a vaccine that has proved effective in laboratory animals in actually preventing breast cancer. Think about polio, eradicated because of a vaccine, a distant memory for most generations. This is the same principle! Dr. Tuohy and his team are rounding the corner and are hoping to start Phase 1 trials in 2020. 100% of the proceeds from the 'Brakes for Breasts' fundraiser goes directly to the Cleveland Clinic for research on the Breast Cancer Vaccine. These are just "mom & pop" shops across the country, independent business owners that have joined hands for a great cause.

For more information about the breast cancer vaccine, Dr. Tuohy and a list of participating shops, go to www.brakesforbreasts.com, download our "Brakes for Breasts" app to your smart phone and like us on Facebook!

About Merlin Complete Auto Care: With over 3500 centers in North America Merlin Complete Auto Care is part of the Driven Brands family of companies. Locally-owned and operated in Glendale Heights, Illinois, franchise owner Muffadal Simba and his team are dedicated to premier service, customer education, and community service.

More information visit: Merlins.com

Contact: Valerie Zabriskie

Merlin Marketing Director

773-423-8857 x 1003

[email protected]

www.brakesforbreasts.com

SOURCE Merlin Complete Auto Care

Related Links

http://www.brakesforbreasts.com

