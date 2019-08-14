Celebrating The Success Of The Shopping Annuity

"I like to think of myself as an economic alchemist, leveling the playing field by providing a real economic solution that average people can leverage," said Ridinger. Ridinger continued, "we continue to simplify the business building process, enabling entrepreneurs to more rapidly succeed via the UnFranchise Business Model."

Included among the newly launched products is Thymenol™, one of the most innovative & effective ways to support immune, cognitive & cardio health. Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide, explained that Thymenol uses an innovative cap-in-cap technology that offers the multi-phase release of ThymoQuin™ & Pycnogenol®. The synergy of these clinically proven ingredients combined with this cap-in-cap technology bring users the best product on the market.

Motives® cosmetics founder & Market America | SHOP.COM Senior Executive Vice President, Loren Ridinger, introduced the Visionaire Collection – complete with an eyeshadow palette featuring a wonderland of mystical shades & a lip & cheek palette, bursting with six dual-purpose crèmes. Ridinger said she created these products so makeup lovers can mold their vision into reality using the palettes' euphoric colors.

DNA Miracles & DNA Miracles Natural creators, Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin & Duane McLaughlin, launched the 3-in-1 Shampoo, Body Wash + Bubble Bath to help make bath time with your little miracle the best & most gentle experience possible.

Founder of both Lumière de Vie® skincare & Lumière de Vie® Hommes skincare for the modern man, Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin, launched four new products. For women, she launched a revitalizing & powerful Retinol Crème. For men, she created the essential Firming Eye Serum, the cooling Ice Roller & the soothing Tiger's Eye Roller.

With the Shopping Annuity & Market America's exclusive new products, converting your spending into earning & reaching your personal & financial goals has never been easier.

