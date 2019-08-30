Celebration Pointe Announces Opening of Fresh Seafood Restaurant "The Keys"

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pointe, North Central Florida's premier mixed-use development located conveniently along Interstate 75 in Gainesville, today announced the upcoming opening of fresh seafood restaurant and entertainment venue The Keys, set for September 4 at 6pm.

"The Keys has a double-meaning associated with both the Florida Keys and piano keys," said The Keys' co-owner Diego Ibanez. "Inside will have a real beach vibe with an upscale beach bar and restaurant that has a Florida flare. True to our name, we'll serve redfish and shrimp from the Florida Keys, clams from down the road in Cedar Key and seasonal specials will include stone crab and warm water lobster tails from South Florida. We will feature cold oysters year-around, lobster cakes, local produce, when in season, and our beef will be from the Florida Cattle Ranchers."

The restaurant has three co-owners with significant, high-profile hospitality experience in the region. Tony Espetia, a real estate professional with Coldwell Banker M. M. Parrish Realtors, is the former co-owner of Rum Runners and Fat Tuesday in Gainesville. Brad Heron owned the highly-successful Rockeys Dueling Piano Bar, which essentially moved its entertainment operation to become part of The Keys. Diego Ibanez, with more than 25 years of restaurant experience, is the co-owner of Emiliano's Café, a long-time family-owned restaurant that started as a bakery in the early 1980s.

Live music will be a staple of The Keys, including a dueling piano show Thursday to Saturday nights. Drinks will have a tropical flare – such as the Mango Habanero Margarita. Sundays will have a "Sunday Funday" atmosphere in a family-friendly manner that will include a future Sunday brunch.

Meal pricing will range from $8.95 to $13.95 for lunch and $14.95 to $24.95 for dinner entrees, plus small plates starting at $5.95.

"The Keys will bring a new, positive jolt of energy and a unique Florida flavor to Celebration Pointe," said Sean McIntosh, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, Celebration Pointe. "Our guests are going to love the food and the entertainment experience."

A portion of the opening night proceeds will be donated to the Catholic Charities Weekend Hunger Backpack Program, designed to supplement meals for children who depend on their school for breakfast and lunch during the school week. The program identifies chronically hungry children who are in need of nutritional assistance over the weekend.

About Celebration Pointe

Located at the intersection of I-75 and Archer Road, Celebration Pointe is a 160-acre, one million-plus-square-foot mixed-use development. Major anchor tenants include Bass Pro Shops, which opened November 2016, Nike Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger and the area's first luxury seating, state-of-the-art Regal Cinemas RPX theater complete with food and lounge which opened in early 2018. The project also contains a 140-room Hotel Indigo, which opened in October 2018. Dave & Buster's is scheduled to open in mid-to-late 2020. In addition to some 300,000 square feet of Class-A office space, Celebration Pointe will feature approximately 400,000 square feet of many first-to-market retailers and restaurants, as well as a mix of highly experiential and entertainment venues. Celebration Pointe will also have the area's newest selection of luxury apartments and urban townhomes. For more information, please visit www.celebrationpointe.com.

