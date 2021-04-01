Celebriffy Introduces President of Latin America (LATAM) Sergio Mayer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebriffy is honored to introduce Sergio Mayer , as Celebriffy President LATAM (Latin America) for public transparency.

As a Celebriffy Director and President LATAM, Mr. Mayer is driving important growth into the Latin American markets for international Celebriffy content creators and fans, focused on Celebriffy business transcending lingual and cultural barriers to enrich Celebriffy user experience of arts and culture exchange on the global scale.

Sergio Mayer has been instrumental in the Celebriffy development project for over five years, as founding partner to conceive a better content creation platform for global arts and cultural development.

Sergio Mayer brings extensive experience in Latin based international business and development with a deep understanding of culture from a history in culture and performing arts. His ability to merge Arts, Culture, Business and Government by balancing their importance to create a successful environment centric to Latin culture, contributes significant assurance of successful social adaptation of Celebriffy as the next generation social media content sharing platform.

"Celebriffy is the next global stage of arts and culture for everyone," said Sergio Mayer. "I am excited to have been working with Celebriffy to develop its potential to provide a powerful arts and culture medium with clear incentive and meaning to everyone in the world and placing Mexico and Latin America at the center stage of global culture."

Mr. Mayer began his performing arts career in 1982, as a lead performer in the International troupe Chévere Internacional, touring the Northern American Continent for four years. His education includes acting, singing and dancing with a Business Administration degree at the esteemed Universidad Iberoamericana. He has performed and produce several projects in Mexico's most popular television shows on Televisa and TV Azteca and others, created his own popular tv show as conductor, he toured the World with multiple musical performances.

In 2018, to better serve his country, Mexico, Mr. Mayer ran as the Juntos Haremos Historia candidate for federal deputy from Mexico City's sixth federal electoral district, winning with more than 40 percent of the vote.

Celebriffy is privileged to introduce the Honorable Sergio Mayer in our spirit of intelligent collaboration to create and develop a beneficial arts and cultural platform for all stakeholders throughout the World. Celebriffy is a more robust performing arts platform with Mr. Mayer's experience, knowledge, understanding and wisdom at the advisory and directorate position of the Latin American International content platform.

