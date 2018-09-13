Celebrities & Music Brands Show Support for 3rd Annual "Kids Music Day" October 5th

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Annual "Kids Music Day" will be celebrated on Friday October 5th, 2018. Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with music schools, music retail and other music organizations worldwide to spotlight the importance of including music in children's education. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives and more. It is estimated that over 500 locations worldwide will help celebrate Kids Music Day in 2018.

Special thanks to our Kids Music Day Ambassadors: Julie Andrews, Richie Sambora, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Sarah McLachlan, Victor Wooten, Jim Brickman, Siedah Garrett, Todd Rundgren, Orianthi, Alma Deutscher, Damien Escobar, Mandy Harvey, Bernie Williams, Jan Hammer, Amy Holland & Charlie Worsham Special thanks to Alfred Music, Casio EMI, Conn-Selmer, Kala Brand Music and Remo for supporting Kids Music Day!

This year, a number of celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by joining the inaugural class of Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:

Kids Music Day is also being supported this year by CASIO EMI, Alfred Music, Remo, Conn-Selmer, and Kala Brand Music, all leaders in the music industry. Casio has been manufacturing quality keyboards for consumers and professionals alike for nearly forty years, while Alfred Music has been in the music publishing business since the early days of Tin Pan Alley. The REMO name has been synonymous with quality drums and percussion equipment for over 60 years. Conn-Selmer is the leading manufacturer & distributor of musical instruments for student, amateur and professional use. Kala Brand Music has quickly made a name for itself with quality ukulele instruments played by both professionals and amateurs. Kids Music Day is also being supported by Advantage Rent-A-Car, a full-service company operating from 40 airports and five additional satellite locations in Hawaii and Las Vegas hotels. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message inspiring more kids to begin their musical journey.

Kids Music Day is one of two international music holidays founded by the organization Keep Music Alive. In March 2018, the organization partnered with over 600 music schools and music retail locations in all 50 states, Canada and 10 additional countries to offer free lessons to new students (kids and adults) as part of the 3rd Annual Teach Music Week. Some of the largest music school chains in the nation have participated in Kids Music Day and Teach Music Week with many of their locations including Music & Arts, Guitar Center, Kindermusik, Music Together, Gymboree, Long & McQuade, Bach to Rock and the legendary School of Rock.

Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting the value of music. Our goal is to inspire more kids and adults to enjoy the educational, social and therapeutic benefits of playing music. For more information, please contact Vincent James, (610) 874-6312, 201587@email4pr.com, or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org.

