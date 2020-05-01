Celebrities and influencers unite for "Take 5 Together #forStJude" on May 5 for #GivingTuesdayNow

St. Jude celebrity and influencer friends Michael Strahan, Drew Barrymore, Ashley Tisdale, Kaia Gerber, Rio Roma, SHAED, SOFI TUKKER, Nick Swisher, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Scotty McCreery, Chef Adrianne Calvo and more will "take 5" with the biggest stars of all – St. Jude patients – to delight and inspire viewers. Additionally, St. Jude partner Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, is launching a TikTok dance challenge to engage supporters who opt to show their best moves #forStJude.

"At St. Jude, our patient families remind us daily that no matter where we are in the world and whatever difficult circumstances we face, it's important to find ways to be inspired and delighted, and never lose hope. On May 5, we'll all have the opportunity to come together in support of #GivingTuesdayNow, and to bring joy and meaningful impact to the lives of millions as we 'Take 5 Together #forStJude,'" said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Let's show the world that when facing some of life's greatest challenges and even when we have to be physically apart, together, we can make a difference in the lives of others and the children at St. Jude."

Take 5 Together #forStJude, put on in collaboration with First Tube Media and supported by KLĒNSKIN®, First Horizon Foundation and Mixbook will be livestreamed across Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. The stream will feature, dance lessons, cooking segments, live performances and virtual celebration surprises from celebrity friends and St. Jude patients.

"It filled me with joy to surprise a very special St. Jude patient for Take 5 Together #forStJude, and I'm excited to share that with everyone," said Michael Strahan. "I'm inspired by the many acts of kindness we've witnessed around the world. Because of people's generous hearts, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is still helping families facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

"We are thrilled to support St. Jude and participate in Take 5 Together #forStJude to help make a positive difference in the lives of people around the world," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "We look forward to working together to spread joy on this very special day by creating memorable experiences that inspire hope."

To learn more about the event, visit stjude.org. Supporters can also join the waiting room at youtube.com/stjude to receive notifications for the livestream event or follow @StJude on all social media channels for event updates.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, e-commerce sites and direct sales channels.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

