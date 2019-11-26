Celebrities Are Calling New RX30 Workout, "The BEST 30-Minute Workout Of Your Life!"

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity trainer Billy De La Rosa today announced the unveiling of his new proprietary RX30 workout, at its flagship location in Manhattan's Upper West Side. The new fitness modality is set in a strategically structured environment to achieve optimal results in the least amount of time possible. Specifically, it is a progressive H.I.I.T style fitness program that has been well thought out in order to produce the ultimate cardio, muscle training and core practice where the student leaves exhilarated yet gets more benefit than most 60-minute workouts.

"If you want a great, explosive and dynamic workout, RX30 is the workout you're looking for. It's the BEST 30-minute workout of your life!" reports retired Yankees player John Rodriguez.

"The biggest hurdle I have seen over the last 20 years as to why people don't get results or stick to a program is because of lack of time and complicated fitness routines," explains De La Rosa, celebrity trainer, and creator of RX30.

"I knew if I created a format that was efficient, a shorter time frame than what seems typical and made it possible for all fitness levels to participate it would work… people would get results in less time and I'm thrilled to say RX30 is doing just that."

About Billy De La Rosa

New York City-based, Billy De La Rosa is a celebrity trainer and 18-year veteran of the fitness industry. He is adept at identifying potential; inspiring his clients to respond to challenges head-on. Billy is known for his integrity, patience, and dedication. He believes in the simple formula that strength and mental acuity are actually two sides of the same coin and through constant exposure to both physical and mental challenges, his clients are able to develop an unbeatable mindset. He is most well-known for helping celebrities transform their bodies, professional athletes build their strength to maximize performance and helping his clients level-up by developing a mindset and lifestyle to help them achieve their fitness goals.

About RX30

RX30 was developed out of Billy De La Rosa's world-renowned fitness facility in Manhattan's Upper West Side. The RX30 is designed for people of all fitness levels. The workout is specifically designed for people on the go who want to get the most benefit out of exercise in the least amount of time. Their reason to go to the gym is to live life out of the gym. It's for those who want to leave a fitness class feeling invigorated instead of drained.

'Get Fitter Faster' is more than just the RX30 slogan. It is a proven fact. The class is only thirty minutes, which is the optimal amount of time to get the best results from a workout. Each movement of the RX30 has been specifically designed to increase endurance, maximize fat burning and increase muscle mass. The classroom itself has been strategically thought out in terms of ease and flow. The equipment is purposefully placed in such a way that it aligns with the structure of the class.

RX30 coaches come with a variety of education, experience, and diversity. The one thing they all have in common though is that they are all in their own right accomplished athletes and are well-trained enthusiastic proponents of the RX30 method.

