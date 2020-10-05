Celebrities, Athletes and Authors Read Bedtime Stories on World Sight Day Launching Free Digital Children's Book "Through the Looking Glasses: Stories About Seeing Clearly"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Sight Day, Oct 8th, numerous celebrities, athletes and authors will read Bedtime Stories to children globally to launch the free digital children's book Through the Looking Glasses: Stories About Seeing Clearly.

Leading global vision organizations OneSight , Clearly and IAPB teamed up to introduce the book in order to shine a light on the 230 million+ kids worldwide that need glasses, but don't have access to get them. The book features 30 children's stories and illustrations about seeing clearly by authors and artists from 17 different countries.

Tennis Legend Billie Jean King; Restaurateur David Chang; Celebrity Michelle Yeoh; TV Star Jo Frost; and others, will read stories from the book on World Sight Day starting at 7 pm in numerous countries, including: Australia; Hong Kong; India; Rwanda & South Africa; Canada; United States and Jamaica.

U.S. Bedtime Stories Details

When: Oct 8th from 7 – 8 pm EST

from 7 – Where: OneSight.org/WorldSightDay

OneSight.org/WorldSightDay Who: Billie Jean King, East Coast; David Chang , West Coast

To participate in Bedtime Stories and download the free book, visit OneSight.org/WorldSightDay.

About OneSight

OneSight is a leading global nonprofit dedicated to creating a world where lack of access to vision care is no longer a barrier to human achievement and potential. From one-week charitable clinics to long-term self-sustaining vision centers, OneSight delivers quality eye exams and glasses to underserved populations globally. In 32 years, OneSight has served 10 million people in 50+ countries and has provided permanent vision care access to more than 35 million people. To learn more, visit www.onesight.org

ONESIGHT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR K-T OVERBEY IS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS ABOUT WORLD SIGHT DAY, THE GLOBAL INITIATIVE BEDTIME STORIES, AND THE LAUNCH OF THE BOOK THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASSES.

For more information and media opportunities, contact:

Stan Whitlock

[email protected]

1 (202) 631-6615

SOURCE OneSight

Related Links

https://onesight.org

