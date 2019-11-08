Celebrities, Clothing and Crown of Light - When the Beautiful Things in Life Come Together for a Beautiful Cause

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuing partnership with Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the Crown of Light diamond brand helped to support the foundation's newest fundraiser – STYLE LAB mixes fun and shopping with a dose New York City glamour. Set in the historic and elegant Gotham Hall with flowers and butterflies filling the walls, cameras were busy capturing memories and celebrity sightings! Hosted by Maggie Gyllenhall and Kate Mara in the historic and elegant Gotham Hall, celebrity clothing was auctioned and designer brands offered special assortments of clothing and accessories while attendees dined, shopped and danced to the high energy performance by En Vogue.

Luxury items were awarded as raffle prizes including 2 of the Crown of Light Butterfly rings donated by the Crown of Light diamond brand. For the unlucky people who didn't win their Crown of Light diamonds, Crown of Light gifted every attendee a $100 Diamonds International gift card in the complimentary gift bags. This follows a successful fall where $25 of every sale from the Crown of Light Berry collection is donated to OCRA from September 1st to December 31st, 2019.

Supporting Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance has become a passion project for the Crown of Light team as the effects of ovarian cancer affect so many women and their loved ones. President and CEO, Albert Gad continues to support his vow that "Until there is a cure for patients with Ovarian cancer, count on Crown of Light and Diamonds International to stand by OCRA's heroic efforts." To learn more about Crown of Light's participation with OCRA, please visit https://ocrahope.org/crownoflight.

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research and has invested over $85 million in research since 1998. OCRA fights ovarian cancer on all fronts, including the laboratory and on Capitol Hill, and through innovative programs to support survivors and their families.

Visit https://www.crownoflight.com to find your favorite pieces from the Berry Collection today to help create a sparkling future for OCRA and for all women.

Combining fine jewelry with the warmth and spirit of the Caribbean, Diamonds International has redefined the customer experience of luxury shopping. Whether shopping for sparkling diamonds, vibrant gemstones or luxury watches in any of over 130 stores; our customers walk away with more than a piece of jewelry – they leave with a memory. Family run since 1988, Diamonds International has created and shared vacation memories for millions of customers as the largest tax and duty free watch and jewelry retailer in the Caribbean and other cruise destinations.

Whether it's the shimmer of the sunlight on the water or the twinkle of a star, the moments that become memories always have a special sparkle about them. When celebrating those moments, no diamond can capture the sparkle of the moment like the Crown of Light diamond. For decades, successful brands tried to differentiate their diamonds by focusing on small features while still using the same generic cut, but the Crown of Light diamond is the only brand to successfully master and patent the innovative design and domed shape that creates more sparkle than any other diamond. As one of the top selling diamond brands in the world, millions of consumers have celebrated the sparkle of memories with the sparkle of the Crown of Light diamonds. Once you have seen the Crown of Light, everything else seems dim.

