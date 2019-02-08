Celebrities Cruise With Island Routes

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaica has been known as the stomping ground for the rich and famous since the inception of tourism. Today is no different as numerous celebrities still retreat to the island to experience the rich culture while soaking up the sun.

It appears Island Routes Caribbean Adventures has become the brand of choice for celebrities, particularly its hallmark Island Routes Catamaran Cruise. The 65ft catamarans have hosted a star-studded line-up of rap stars, actors, pop icons and just about anyone looking for an exclusive experience with a brand they can trust. The luxurious catamarans feature entertainment provided by a Live DJ, an on-board state of the art sound system, a fully-stocked bar and delectable finger food. Each catamaran exceeds international regulatory safety standards and all crew exceed the minimum training requirements.

International singer, songwriter and producer, Davido, known for his hits such as "Fall", "If" and "Assurance" experienced a chartered Island Routes Catamaran Cruise in January of this year. Davido shared his experience on Instagram with the caption "La Vida Loca".

Image of Davido: https://www.dropbox.com/s/2mt7sse6ohhjmms/Davido%20-%20Island%20Routes%20Catamaran%20Cruise%20%281%29.jpg?dl=0

Just one week later, Dove Cameron and her boyfriend Thomas Doherty took to the tropics. The Disney Channel stars who acted alongside each other in "Descendants" also enjoyed a private romantic getaway on an Island Routes catamaran charter during their stay at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica.

Image of Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/8bu5x2yh0xp8afb/Dove%20Cameron%20and%20Thomas%20Doherty%20-%20Island%20Routes%20Catamaran%20Cruise.jpg?dl=0

Whether traveling with an entourage or enjoying a romantic getaway, a Catamaran Cruise is the perfect way to enjoy a private experience tailored to your needs all while surrounded by picturesque views of the Caribbean Sea.

Image of Island Routes Logo: https://www.dropbox.com/s/1gu3wnd3g6qd9ju/IR_LOGO_1c_Blk.png?dl=0

About Island Routes Caribbean Adventures

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures offers guests the ultimate in Caribbean destination experiences, bringing together and certifying the premier excursions that spotlight what is unique and beautiful in each of its island locations: Antigua; Aruba; the Bahamas; Barbados; the Cayman Islands; Dominican Republic; Grenada; Jamaica; Mexico; Saint Lucia; St. Maarten and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Island Routes has received the World Travel Award for "World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company" seven years since 2010, twelve TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards, and has set the tour industry standard by becoming the only tour company to receive a Six Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences, and has done so five years in a row.

For additional details, please visit www.islandroutes.com or email pr@islandroutes.com

