Celebrities Join American Lung Association's #Act4Impact Livestream Benefit to Address Impact of COVID-19 in most affected communities

Bringing together today's most recognizable stars live from their homes, the two-hour event will feature musical performances, comedy sketches, and surprise and delight moments. The event will also channel the voices of scientists, frontline healthcare workers and people impacted by the virus.

The growing list of celebrities, entertainment talent, and musicians confirmed to participate include:

Jimmy Fallon – Comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer

– Comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer Vivica A. Fox - Actress, producer and television host.

- Actress, producer and television host. Katherine McPhee – Actress, singer, and songwriter

– Actress, singer, and songwriter Keke Palmer - Actress, singer, and television personality

- Actress, singer, and television personality Questlove - musician and music journalist

Gabrielle Union - Actress, voice artist, activist, and author

- Actress, voice artist, activist, and author Dwyane Wade - Former professional basketball player

"I'm so excited to have some of my closest friends involved in this exclusive event," says Queen Latifah. "We'll be raising money to support for those who have been impacted most by COVID-19 while also bringing a bit of heart, fun and laughter into homes across the nation."

As coronavirus spreads deeper across America, the pandemic has shined a spotlight on the health disparities within our most underserved populations. Reports and studies from across the nation show the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting and killing people in Black and Brown communities.

The national livestream benefit will encourage viewers to contribute to the Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is addressing disparities in COVID-19 testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics, and funding critical research. As part of its initiative, the American Lung Association will also deliver resources to the public, help frontline healthcare workers with COVID-19 education, and advocate at the state and federal level to end ongoing health disparities.

The #Act4Impact livestream event is nationally presented by CVS Health and benefits the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative. Learn more about #Act4Impact and how you can tune in at Lung.org/Act4Impact.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About COVID-19 Action Initiative

Guided by its three main pillars of research, education and advocacy, the American Lung Association established the COVID-19 Action Initiative committing $25M to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. Since the inception of the initiative, the organization has built a foundation by expanding COVID-19 research, funding awards and grants for preventative research, vaccines, and antivirals, as well as providing pilot grants to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease.

