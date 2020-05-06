Celebrities Surprise Texas Teachers With Words of Encouragement, Appreciation

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The #TeachersCan initiative surprised more than 100 distinguished teachers with words of appreciation and encouragement from Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, actress Eva Longoria, former San Antonio Spur Matt Bonner, and well-known fashion designer Kendra Scott during a virtual Toast to Texas Teachers on Tuesday. The event brought together the Regional Texas Teachers of the Year, the H-E-B Excellence in Education Award finalists and the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Teaching Award finalists in celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

#TeachersCan

During the celebration, H-E-B announced its Excellence in Education Award winners, awarding $430,000 in cash and grants to deserving teachers, principals, and school districts, as well as a school board and early childhood education facility. Eight individual winners were surprised live with the news that they won between $5,000 and $25,000 in cash for themselves and up to $25,000 for their school.

The Toast to Texas Teachers is part of a week-long virtual celebration organized by the #TeachersCan initiative to give thanks to the many dedicated educators who are securing a future for the state and the nation. #TeachersCan National Teacher Appreciation Week activities consist of more than 40 events including health and wellness sessions, literary discussions with nationally acclaimed authors and a nightly concert series with well-known artists. The celebration will culminate with a live virtual performance by Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Sunny Sweeney and Parker McCollum from Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas on Friday.

Organized by a coalition of more than 110 Texas-based businesses and organizations, the #TeachersCan initiative aims to call attention to the critical nature of the teaching profession.

For more information on #TeachersCan and a full schedule of events, visit: TeachersCan.org.

Video in order of appearance:

- Former San Antonio Spur Matt Bonner

- Actor Matthew McConaughey

- Actress Eva Longoria

- Fashion Designer Kendra Scott

- H-E-B Vice President of Public Affairs, Environmental Affairs and Diversity

- 2015 National Teacher of the Year Shanna Peeples

- Laura Dunham, Rising Star Secondary from Clear Lake High School in Houston (won $5,000 cash and $5,000 grant for school)*

- Morgan Castillo, Leadership Elementary Winner from Woodgate Intermediate School in Waco (won $10,000 cash and $10,000 grant for school)*

- Diana Garcia, Lifetime Achievement Elementary Winner from DeZavala Elementary in San Marcos (won $25,000 cash and $25,000 grant for school)*

- Dana Boyd, Principal Elementary Winner from East Point Elementary in El Paso (won $10,000 cash and $25,000 grant for school)*

- Susie Towber, Principal from Early Childhood Facility Winner Lawson Early Childhood School in McKinney (won $25,000 grant for school)*

- Dr. Thomas Price, Superintendent from Small District Winner Boerne ISD in Boerne (won $50,000 grant for district)*

- Michael Hinojosa, Superintendent from Large District Winner Dallas ISD in Dallas (won $100,000 grant for district)*

- 2020 Texas Teacher of the Year Karen Sams

- 2020 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Michelle Sandoval Villegas

* indicates H-E-B Excellence in Education Award honoree

CONTACT:

Lindsey Campbell, The DeBerry Group, 210-998-9000

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

#TeachersCan Website

#TeachersCan National Teacher Appreciation Week Events

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkEuPbqelBI

SOURCE #TeachersCan