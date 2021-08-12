Celebrity Cruises and goop Sail Into Fall With Well-Being Cruises

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises and goop today announced it is furthering its partnership by bringing some of goop's favorite practitioners on board for a series of four Caribbean sailings this fall.

Kicking off in October, goop practitioners and experts will lead exclusive programming, including workouts and mindfulness sessions with a goal of enriching guests' collective well-being while aboard the new luxury brand's most exquisite ships.

Dana Childs (PRNewsfoto/Celebrity Cruises) Colette Dong (PRNewsfoto/Celebrity Cruises) Tina Jackson (PRNewsfoto/Celebrity Cruises) Deganit Nuur (PRNewsfoto/Celebrity Cruises) Drea Wheeler (PRNewsfoto/Celebrity Cruises)

The two company's partnership was announced in January 2020 and has continued to evolve. In April 2021, goop's founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow was announced as Celebrity's Well-being Advisor. The goop team has curated new wellness offerings for Celebrity's ships including fitness kits for AquaClass guests, on-demand wellness classes on stateroom TVs, a custom smoothie and more.

"As our guests have returned to travel, they've expressed how sailing has been a source of healing for them after a very challenging year," said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "Nowhere else can guests experience this powerful confluence of the serenity of the sea with physical and emotional wellness."

"Physical, mental, and spiritual well-being are inextricably connected—and how fun to explore all, on the water, in the Caribbean," said Kiki Koroshetz, goop's Senior Wellness Director and contributor to Celebrity's Women in Wellness group. "We look forward to sharing the wisdom of an incredible group of teachers with Celebrity Cruises' guests."

Eager travelers can engage with goop's roster of experts as they learn of the emotional, physical and spiritual needs of today's modern traveler. Curated by goop, the practitioners include:

Dana Childs - An intuitive energy healer, author, and teacher. Dana leads workshops, online courses, and retreats to help others learn to open their own intuitive gifts.

- An intuitive energy healer, author, and teacher. Dana leads workshops, online courses, and retreats to help others learn to open their own intuitive gifts. Colette Dong - A New York City native with a BFA in dance performance and choreography and a BS in dance science from Elon University , Colette is founder of the ness, New York's premier workout studio for trampoline cardio and muscle sculpting.

- A native with a BFA in dance performance and choreography and a BS in dance science from , Colette is founder of the ness, premier workout studio for trampoline cardio and muscle sculpting. Tina Jackson – A classically trained dancer, fitness model, fashion stylist, and movement curator, her classes invoke a deep sense of celebration, authenticity, faith, courage, expression, and freedom.

– A classically trained dancer, fitness model, fashion stylist, and movement curator, her classes invoke a deep sense of celebration, authenticity, faith, courage, expression, and freedom. Deganit Nuur - A renowned spiritual teacher, clairvoyant intuitive, acupuncturist, writer, and speaker. For 15 years, Deganit has been devoted to guiding people in finding peace and purpose through her writing, courses, apprenticeship, events, and sessions.

- A renowned spiritual teacher, clairvoyant intuitive, acupuncturist, writer, and speaker. For 15 years, Deganit has been devoted to guiding people in finding peace and purpose through her writing, courses, apprenticeship, events, and sessions. Drea Wheeler – A luxury fitness expert who holds 12 different fitness certifications (and a degree in criminology!) and is best known for her trademarked Bodylicious™ classes.

Playing host to these extraordinary health and wellness experts will be Celebrity's new-luxury cruise ships. The four-sailing itinerary features:

Celebrity Summit - Sailing out of Miami on October 9 for a 5-night cruise, this sailing will feature Colette Dong and Deganit Nuur .

- Sailing out of on for a 5-night cruise, this sailing will feature and . Celebrity Apex - Dana Childs and Tina Jackson will headline this 4-night cruise departing Fort Lauderdale, FL on October 24

- and will headline this 4-night cruise departing on Celebrity Edge - Leaving Fort Lauderdale, FL on October 30 , the 7-night Western Caribbean sailing will feature Dana Childs and Tina Jackson .

- Leaving on , the 7-night sailing will feature and . Celebrity Millennium - The final sailing will be headlined by Drea Wheeler , departing Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 13 on a 10-Night Eastern Caribbean cruise.

Simplifying the luxury vacation experience, Wi-Fi, drinks and tips are now 'Always IncludedSM' on every Celebrity cruise. In addition, Celebrity's "Cruise with Confidence" program provides flexible cancellations and best price guarantees.

For more information and to book the vacation of a lifetime, visit www.celebritycruises.com/specialty-cruises/goop or contact a trusted travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate the use of plastic water bottles; the first American female captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL).

Celebrity Cruises is applying the recommendations of the Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit https://www.celebritycruises.com/travel-alert or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

