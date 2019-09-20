Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoking wonder and intrigue, while breaking category conventions, Celebrity Cruises offers a first-look at their new brand campaign from new agency Lucky Generals. Aptly titled "Wonder Awaits," the first ad will premiere across key markets at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

The television spot – produced by Iconoclast and set to the iconic Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" – follows a female protagonist on a voyage of discovery through a dream-like wonderland of world-class cuisine, cocktails, Eden-istic experiences and alluring accommodations, all on the brand's newest ship, Celebrity Edge.

"'Wonder Awaits' is about bringing the experience of cruising with Celebrity to life in a dramatic, beautiful way," said Peter Giorgi, Chief Marketing Officer, Celebrity Cruises. "We wanted to show how unexpected moments, impeccable service and stunning design create a trip that is truly wonderful, and provides our guests with a break from reality, even just for an instant."

James Fox, Managing Partner of Lucky Generals in New York added: "We want viewers to see Celebrity the way we see Celebrity: As a modern and progressive brand with an incredible and unique product. We hope to convey the same feelings of wonder and intrigue you get from being on a Celebrity cruise, in a fresh way."

"Wonder Awaits" is the first campaign in conjunction with Lucky Generals who won the bid for Celebrity in fall 2018. The campaign comes hot off the successful launch of Celebrity Edge – which was recently named one of TIME Magazine's 2019 World's Greatest Places1 – and was crafted with the intent of putting the award-winning brand's world-class product at the forefront to highlight Celebrity's distinction.

In addition to the flagship 60-second spot that premieres on Sunday, the work will span several creative mediums over the coming months, including additional 30- and 15-second spots, high-profile luxury and lifestyle print placements, billboards, digital media buys and more.

Celebrity Edge, which debuted in late 2018, was brought to life by a collective of visionary architects and designers and featuring stunning industry first innovations – such as the innovative Edge Stateroom with Infinite Veranda and the Magic Carpet, the world's first cantilevered platform that travels up to 16 decks alongside the ship. Celebrity Edge has already made an impact in the cruising industry thanks to its commitment to design, technological innovation and an array of extraordinary guest experiences. Celebrity Edge is currently visiting the stunning vistas of the Mediterranean with a range of seven- to 11-night sailings from iconic cities like Barcelona and Rome, and will be returning to the Caribbean in November. Building on Celebrity Edge's incredible momentum, she'll be joined by Celebrity Apex in 2020, and two additional sister ships in 2021 and 2022.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers' precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 13 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible Cruisetour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL).

Media can stay up-to-date by visiting www.celebritycruisespresscenter.com. For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call a travel advisor.

About Lucky Generals:

Lucky Generals is a creative company for people on a mission. An Emmy-nominated, multi-award winning agency, with creativity at its core, we believe in making work that makes a difference. Founded in 2013 by Helen Calcraft, Andy Nairn and Danny Brooke-Taylor, Lucky Generals is now an international agency with offices in London and New York. Clients include Amazon, AB Inbev, Celebrity Cruises, Funding Circle and The Co-op.

