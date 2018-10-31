Celebrity Edge Embarks On 4,000-Mile Journey To Her New Home

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes are on Celebrity Edge as she makes her way to the new home of modern luxury, Terminal 25 (T25), located at Port Everglades in Hollywood, Fla. Slated for arrival on Monday, November 19, 2018, the groundbreaking new ship set sail from the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, on Sunday, November 4, 2018, for her first transatlantic voyage.

Note: Additional hi-res images are available for download at www.celebritycruisespresscenter.com. (Photo credit: Bernard BIGER, Chantiers de l'Atlantique)

As of the morning of November 6, 2018, Celebrity Edge was 3,300 nautical miles from her destination, positioned at 37 degrees 58 minutes north latitude and 17 degrees 9 minutes west longitude. On board, more than 1,400 excited crew members and many others are passionately at work putting the finishing touches on this magnificent ship, making sure that every detail is absolutely perfect, every surface sparkles, and every routine is mastered – before a single guest ever steps aboard.

Celebrity Edge's inaugural season will be spent sailing alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruise itineraries, with her Maiden Western Caribbean voyage departing on December 9, 2018, and her Maiden Eastern Caribbean voyage departing on December 16, 2018. Then, in spring of 2019, Celebrity Edge crosses the Atlantic again to offer guests stunning vistas of the Mediterranean with a range of seven- to 11-night sailings visiting iconic cities, including Barcelona and Rome.

Bookings for Celebrity Edge are now open at www.celebritycruises.com/edge or through a travel agent. Celebrity Edge will be joined by her sister ship, Celebrity Apex, in 2020, and two additional ships in the Edge Series will follow in 2021 and 2022.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers' precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 12 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible cruise tour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL). For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call your travel agent.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

Related Links

http://www.celebritycruises.com

