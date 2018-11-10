Celebrity Financial, Inc/Midwest Equity Mortgage Announces Addition of Chris Norris

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Financial, Inc/Midwest Equity Mortgage announced today Chris Norris has joined the firm as Vice President of Sales. Norris has a history of building strong origination teams throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana is tasked with doing the same in his new role.

Norris brings 20 years' experience to his new role, having previously served in a business development capacity at Caliber Home Loans. In speaking to his ability to build upon his talents and previous success in mortgage lending, Norris stated, "I am very excited about all we have to offer as a company. We have the right tools, operational support, and compensation structure for any true mortgage professional to build a career to be proud of and excited about."

Eric Meadow, Midwest Equity Mortgage President, stated, "I speak for the entire Executive Team when I say we feel very fortunate to welcome Chris to the Company. Landing a true professional as Chris speaks directly to the changes we have made since our acquisition by Celebrity Financial and the direction this Company is headed. Chris had standing offers to join some of the largest lenders in the country. People in the industry are definitely taking note of where Chris landed."

Additional inquiries can be directed to Eric Meadow at: eric@midwestequity.com

About Midwest Equity Mortgage, LLC

MEM is an independent mortgage lender which celebrated its 10th anniversary in April of 2017. Licensed in 15 states with multiple offices in the US, MEM originates and funds residential mortgage loans through three distinct business channels and under the DBA's of Midwest Equity Mortgage, eClick Lending, Capital Financial Group, and JVM Lending.

About Celebrity Financial, Inc.

Celebrity is a duly organized, privately held diversified financial services holding company based out of the US Virgin Islands. Celebrity has holdings in mortgage lending, vendor services, and fintech. Additional inquiries related to Celebrity, its holdings and future opportunities can be directed to David Robnett, President at david@celebfinancial.com.

