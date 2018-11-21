Celebrity Financial, Inc/Midwest Equity Mortgage Announces Addition of Scotty Pickle

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Financial, Inc/Midwest Equity Mortgage announced today Scotty Pickle has joined the firm as a Regional Manager. While spending the last 6 years in mortgage banking, Scotty brings with him 25 years of executive management experience with career stops that have found him leading complex manufacturing companies and consulting with small businesses in a variety of industries.

Pickle brings an abundance of mortgage banking experience to his new role. Most recently, as the former COO & CFO of CIS Home Loans, an independent mortgage bank focused on single family affordable housing lending, he gained a great deal of knowledge operating as an active Ginnie Mae Issuer, Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, and Freddie Mac Seller/Servicer. In speaking to his ability to build upon his talents and previous success in mortgage lending, Pickle stated, "I am very excited to join a proven and experienced group of industry leaders that has a solid plan for success. We have the right tools, operational support and compensation structure for any true mortgage professional to build a career to be proud of."

David Robnett, Celebrity Financial, Inc., Chairman and CEO, stated "With our growth plans, it's vitally important to have great leadership and that's exactly what Scotty brings. He's a true leader in the industry and we're thrilled to welcome him to our organization. Our ability to attract people like Scotty will help us continue our rapid expansion throughout the country."

Additional inquires can be directed to Eric Meadow at: eric@midwestequity.com

About Celebrity Financial, Inc.

Celebrity is a duly organized, privately held diversified financial services holding company based out of the US Virgin Islands. Celebrity has holdings in mortgage lending, vendor services, and fintech. Additional inquiries related to Celebrity, its holdings and future opportunities can be directed to David Robnett, President at david@celebfinancial.com.

About Midwest Equity Mortgage, LLC

MEM is an independent mortgage lender which celebrated its 10th anniversary in April of 2017. Licensed in 15 states with multiple offices in the US, MEM originates and funds residential mortgage loans through three distinct business channels and under the DBA's of Midwest Equity Mortgage, eClick Lending, Capital Financial Group, and JVM Lending.

Related Links

Website

SOURCE Celebrity Financial, Inc/Midwest Equity Mortgage

Related Links

https://www.midwestequity.com

