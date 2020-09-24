Celebrity Friends To Congratulate Cher At The Kate's Virtual Gala October 3rd

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (The Kate) will present the one and only Cher with the 5th annual Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award during The Kate's virtual gala on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 pm (EDT). The award is given annually to an individual who embodies the bold spirit, fierce independence and distinctive character of the legendary Hepburn. This year's virtual gala theme is 'Believe' in honor of Cher's biggest multi-platinum No. 1 hit of the same name and the Kate's positive belief in the future of the arts.

Cher, an Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Kennedy Center honoree has enjoyed enormous success in the realms of film, TV, music, Broadway and as a global performer. A long time humanitarian, Cher most recently formed CherCares which helps supply much needed equipment to underserved communities. She has often cited Katharine Hepburn in scores of interviews as an inspiration throughout her career.

Past Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award recipients Dick Cavett (2016), Glenn Close (2017), Ann Nyberg (2018), and Christine Baranski (2019) will make special appearance via video message. Other congratulatory message include several artist who have performed at the Kate over the years: Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett, Peter Asher, Lucie Arnaz, Sheila E., Ed Asner, Red Molly, and Jimmy Webb. Chaz Bono will also send video well-wishes to his mother.

The October 3rd gala streams free-of-charge on www.thekate.org, the Kate's YouTube channel or Facebook page. Donations are being accepted online or by text-to-donate and unique items available for bidding in an online auction beginning the week prior to the event. Cher will receive a graceful statuette in the likeness of Ms. Hepburn sculpted by artist Kimberly Monson. In addition to Cher's acceptance remarks, the gala will include an interview with Cher hosted by Ann Nyberg.

The gala is the largest annual fund raiser for the Kate which opened as a not-for-profit organization in September 2009 and has grown to be a major arts hub on the shoreline attracting more than 45,000 patrons to its 257-seat theater each year. Programming includes a diverse and eclectic mix of live music, theater, dance, film, opera and comedy. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kate had to cancel more than 175 performances over the last six months. The Kate has only recently resumed programming with a successful, physically-distanced Kate's Camp for Kids and four classic films shown in August.

Katharine Hepburn continues to hold the record for the most Academy Award wins in the Best Actress category with four and was nominated twelve times. Cher received her own Oscar for her work in 1987's "Moonstruck".

For additional information, visit www.thekate.org or call 860-510-0453.

About the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center (the Kate) is a not-for-profit performing arts organization located in the historic theatre/town hall on Main Street in Old Saybrook. Originally opened in 1911, and reopened as the Kate in 2009, the building is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. After state of the art renovations, the Kate includes a 257-seat theatre that presents work in several genres including music, theater, opera, dance, comedy, film, and a variety of children's programing. The theater lobby boasts a small museum honoring Katharine Hepburn, Old Saybrook's most celebrated resident.

