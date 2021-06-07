Celebrity Hairstylist Tacara Renee Launches New Hair Care System

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity hair stylist Tacara Renee of Chicago-based Renee Ramore Hair Care today launches an entirely new coconut-infused, three-part hair care system that richly hydrates all types of hair without affecting unique hair texture.

According to Tacara, the new Coconut Infused Renee Ramore Hair Care System is not just a product, but a scientifically advanced, three-part hair therapy system. The system hydrates all types of hair throughout the process, meaning no more harsh shampoos that strip hair of natural moisture and no more need for dozens of conditioners, moisturizers, and hair repair kits.

Renee Ramore Coconut Infused Hair Care System consists of a three-part, professionally developed hydrating hair care system – shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in – each infused with coconut oil and other natural oils that promote hair growth and length retention while leaving hair smooth, soft, and shiny.

The Coconut Infused shampoo is fortified to replenish moisture, smooth, control frizz, improve manageability, detangle, and strengthen hair. The deeply hydrating Coconut Infused conditioner is infused with keratin to build strong, healthy hair, while the Coconut Infused leave-in conditioner is enriched with coconut oil, honey, and other natural oils that detangle, repair split-ends, protect, add superior shine, control frizz, and smooth hair strands. Leaving hair weightlessly bouncy and beautiful.

"Say goodbye to dozens of different products that harm, then claim to heal your hair," Tacara says. "Say hello to a hair care system that understands that beautiful hair is not only an art, but also a science. Enjoy super-flawless curls and silky-smooth, hydrated locks with just one system. No matter the goal, hydrated hair achieves effortlessly beautiful results in less time-saving time and money."

Celebrating its second Anniversary, Renee Ramore Hair Care is designed for women and girls seeking beautiful, effortless hair and its coconut infused system revitalizes all hair types, while adding lasting moisture to all hair textures.

For more information on Renee Ramore Hair Care, please visit https://www.reneeramore.com. To stay up to date with Renee Ramore, follow them on Instagram @ReneeRamore. For media inquiries, please email [email protected].

