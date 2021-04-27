Celebrity Jewelry Designer, Ashley Gold, Sparkles and Shines on Good Morning America's 40 Boxes

One month ago, she launched her new endeavor 40Boxes.com born out of the pandemic and helping give voice to businesses across the country. Celebrity Jewelry Designer Ashley Gold of AshleyGold.com has been a lucky pick by Tory Johnson. Ashley Gold designs launch Monday, April 26th, just in time to purchase wonderful gifts for Mother's Day. Follow Ashley Gold on 40boxes.com for the next two weeks while supplies last. "I am so excited to share special pieces for Mother's Day with the 40boxes audience," says Gold. "My mom is such a beautiful inspiration of love and style to me. It is time to celebrate our mothers, grandmothers, and friends this Mother's Day with some love and sparkle. All on 40boxes.com."

Ashley Gold is an American reality star, producer, and a businesswoman. She is most famed for her appearance on True TV's reality show "Hardcore Pawn." Hardcore Pawn, an American reality TV series that followed the daily activities of a jewelry shop and loan pawn shop broker, owned by her brother, Seth, and father Les Gold.



After 170 episodes were aired, this was a big hit. Now it is watched and loved by many across the globe. Ashley later left the show citing that it was taking up too much of her life, limiting her time with her family. Not one to sit still, as Ashley had begun working as a little girl with her family, she created her new brand of a jewelry designer from home in 2015 as pawnchickshopping.com.



Ashley's background as a jewelry buyer in the pawn business gave her a real eye for choosing stylish pieces at amazing value, and she prides herself on rapidly changing her jewelry lines for the seasons. With all of that in mind she knew she needed a brand change and became Ashleygold.com.



Ashley studied at Gemological Institute where she graduated with a degree in Diamonds. She has been a leader in the world of the most on trend and stylish jewelry, the winner of Detroit Garment Group's Verge Pitch competition and an entrepreneur who loves accessorizing celebrities. Did you catch the sparkle recently on the sidelines of Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports during the Super Bowl? Wolfson loves to pair her clothing with Gold's jewelry.

AshleyGold.com is the place where women can find the latest jewelry and accessory trends by Ashley and frequent video messages on the latest trends and best ways to wear the jewelry with the season clothing trends. A frequent source for comment, Ashley Gold has been featured on CNN, Fox News, HLN, Fox Business Network, Good Morning America, The Today Show and in Variety, People Magazine, and USA Today.



For more information, visit AshleyGold.com and for special Mother's Day gifts be sure to follow Ashley Gold on 40boxes.com.

Ashley Gold is a leader in the world of online fashionable jewelry, designing high-quality and affordable trendy jewelry for every age. She is the go to source for jewelry advice and the latest in jewelry trends.

