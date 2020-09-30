Celebrity Journalist Emily Foley Shares Fall Beauty Advice on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity lifestyle and beauty journalist Emily L. Foley says that the Fall of 2020 is unlike any we have experienced in recent history. There is still a need to enjoy the Fall season by looking and feeling good. Foley examines the products and trends that can help everyone look cool and stylish, while sheltering in place.

Emily has recommendation for looking and feeling good this fall.

FUN FALL BEAUTY TREND

This year, staying healthy is the number one trend and that begins with getting enough sleep. One fun recommendation are SugarBear Sleep gummies. They are vegan, non-habit-forming and free of artificial sweeteners. The berry-flavored, chewable gummies help people fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. SugarBear Sleep gummies have melatonin and a proprietary 'Rest Well Blend' that is designed to optimize sleep with flavors like Lemon Balm Leaf and Passionflower. Also, check out the best-selling SugarBear Hair vitamin flavored with natural berries and essential vitamins to promote healthy hair. Get them at SugarBearHair.com.

BEAUTY SUGGESTIONS TO HELP PEOPLE ADAPT TO CHANGING WEATHER

Seasonal weather changes take a serious toll on hair. To combat the effects of the cooler weather, try Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Hydro Boost shampoo and conditioner. This duo launched this summer and contains hyaluronic acid to boost the hydration level of both the scalp and hair. One cannot have healthy hair without a healthy scalp, and these are clinically proven pH balanced, non-medicated formulas that will cleanse and moisturize the scalp while also taking care of the hair. These hair products are great for all hair types and even color-treated hair, and they can be found exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

