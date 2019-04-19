Celebrity Lifestyle Journalist Emily Foley Previews Must-Have Spring Trends on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity lifestyle journalist and beauty expert Emily Foley is known for keeping an eye on the hottest styles year-round. A regular fashion contributor for top fashion publications, Emily is sharing her take on the most popular, comfortable fashion trends for spring and summer, from Modern Romance to Tonal Chic. Keep reading for Emily's expert advice on how to bring these fun styles to life with help from Belk.

MODERN ROMANCE

Beauty Expert and Celebrity Lifestyle Journalist Teams Up With Belk to Showcase Top Trends

Modern Romance is the femme and flirty trend of the season, from ruffles, lace and florals to flowery silhouettes and delicate details that bring a boho touch to feminine classics. Accessorize with silky scarves, classic bags and delicate layered necklaces that complete the look with a feminine statement. To get started, check out Kaari Blue, a line of contemporary women's fashion staples available exclusively at Belk.

TONAL CHIC

Tonal Chic is all about head-to-toe monochrome looks that will take you from the boardroom to happy hour. This spring make a bold, yet refined statement with easy outfit pairings in a single color, like blazers and pants or colored denim shorts and jackets. Accessories either play into the color story or remain refined and neutral. One great look is this fandango pink blazer and wide leg pant combo from Madison, available exclusively at Belk in sizes up to 3XL and 24 pants. Other Tonal Chic options can be found at local Belk stores or online.

PATTERN PLAY AND LADYLIKE

Pattern Play is all about pairing patterns for a striking statement. Whether mixing similar prints or opposite patterns, color and tone consistency are important keys to looking chic and refined. Accessories are either neutral or they play into the print or color story. Shop this BCBG Stripe Wrap Dress for a perfect Pattern Play look.

With the Ladylike trend, go back a few decades for a fresh take on ultra-femme retro fashion in the shape of A-line dresses, ruffled blouses and feminine patterns that make for an easy spring look. Structured yet feminine accessories, like blush-toned bags and pearl detailing, add a polished touch. Just add slingback heels, cork pumps, bow details or satin fabrications to amp the femme look from head to toe. This gorgeous yellow Ruffle V Back Dress from BCBG is a lovely Ladylike piece.

NATURAL INSTINCT

Natural Instinct is made for warm-weather dressing with neutral colors, comfy linens and casual details at the forefront. Linen, the hero of this trend, will be seen everywhere this season, from dresses and jumpsuits to jackets and pants. Belk has a large selection of linen items in many styles and price points, including this beautiful button-up jumper from TRUE CRAFT, Belk's exclusive Americana denim brand.

Go to your local Belk store or visit www.Belk.com to shop these looks and bring the hottest seasonal trends to life.

Contact: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

emily-foley-previews-must-have.jpg

Emily Foley Previews Must-Have Fashions for Spring

Beauty Expert and Celebrity Lifestyle Journalist Teams Up With Belk to Showcase Top Trends

Related Links

Tips on TV website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbBocsP06TU

SOURCE Tips on TV

Related Links

http://www.tipsontv.com

