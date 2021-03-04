Celebrity MakeUp Artists Reveal Their Expert Beauty Brush Essentials

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXIE recruits industry pros to reveal their go-to beauty brushes used on some of today's hottest celebrities. Designed for industry insiders and offered to beauty fans everywhere, makeup like a pro with the LUXIE 20-piece Expert Artist Kit ($225). Featuring 20 signature rose gold brushes organized in a slim zippered shell with two storage pockets to keep all your beauty essentials readily available in a removable zip-front pouch. An elastic safety loop ensures comfortable travel and a chic belt to wear on your waist for fast application.

LUXIE LUXIE

"Luxie brushes are soft, hold their shape, blend makeup well and are easy to clean. I love the assortment of brushes for face, eyes and lips all in one spot," says 25-year hair/makeup expert Valerie Noble known for her work on Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Vanessa and Laura Marano. "I'm a big fan of using the Flat Top Kabuki Brush to apply foundation; you use less product and get flawless results." Noble recommends the Large Powder Brush to set foundation or blend bronzer over face and neck; the Tapered Face Brush for dusting cheeks with blush or highlighter; the Eye Shading Brush to blend the perfect eyeshadow look; and the Short Shader Brush to conceal under-eye dark circles or prime the lids for color.

"On set, I can't waste time searching for the right brush - I need an arsenal of quality tools like LUXIE brushes ready to go, that's why I like their expert kit," says Anthony Pazos , trusted by Khloe Kardashian, Beyoncé, Gretchen Rossi, and Ashley Greene. Pazos must haves: the Tapered Face Brush for bronzers and blush; the Flat Top Kabuki Brush to buff on cream, powder, or liquid foundation; the Eye Shading Brush for applying shadows and concealers; the Small Angle Brush to line eyes with liquid or powder shadow; and the Tapered Highlighting Brush to accentuate cheekbones, nose, and brow.

"When choosing my go-to tools, versatility is key, LUXIE has all the brushes I need to create any look," shares Lynn Simpson , known for her work with Jessica and Ashlee Simpson. Her top five brushes include: the Round Top Kabuki Brush, the Large Angled Brush for precise application of blushes and bronzers; the Pencil Eye Brush for applying shadows to outer or inner eyelid for that perfectly smudged smoky look; the Tapered Blending Brush for contouring eye color; the Short Shader Brush for building rich cream or powder color on the eye and applying concealer.

About LUXIE:

Since 2014, LUXIE has developed cruelty-free, 100% vegan, high-performance makeup brushes. Known for their sleek design beauty tools with problem-solving functionality, and premium soft, synthetic bristles. Headquartered in California, and led by CEO Conor Riley with Chairman of the Board Claudia Poccia - known for her work with Shiseido, Bare Escentuals, Stila, and Laura Mercier. They partner with industry leaders who share their core environmental and community values. Available in retail stores across America, Europe, and Asia.

Media contact:

Jessica Kopach

[email protected]

+65 8611 9968

SOURCE LUXIE