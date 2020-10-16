Celebrity Musicians Have Banded Together to Launch a Fundraising Campaign for Struggling Brazilian Immigrants in the Arts, Events & Entertainment Industries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new original song and music video by ONZE: 20, featuring other celebrity musicians including Paula Lima, Elba Ramalho and James McWhinney from Vibes Up Strong and Big Mountain, will launch the "Enough - No More Suffering" Campaign. The campaign, which was started by the President and CEO of The Heartbeat Foundation, Luciano Sameli, aims to raise an emergency relief fund for Brazilian immigrants in the arts, events and entertainment industries in South Florida. With the money raised from the campaign, individuals will be able to apply for $500 financial relief checks.

Internationally renowned Brazilian artists, including ONZE:20, Paula Lima, Elba Ramalho and James McWhinney from Vibes Up Strong and Big Mountain, have banded together to support struggling artists and musicians in the United States. To donate to the No More Suffering Campaign, visit www.SufferingnoMore.org.

To help promote the campaign, ONZE:20, a Brazilian reggae band who has performed at the Latin Grammy awards, created the original song "Chega de Sofrer," then co-recorded it with Lima, Ramalho and McWhinney. The music video premiered on Oct. 12 at 6pm EST on the campaign website. In addition to the musicians featured in the music video, the campaign is being championed by internationally renowned Brazilian artists, including Sandami, Adelmo Case, Gian e Giovani and Vitor Kley.

"The Heartbeat Foundation thanks them wholeheartedly for their support of fellow artists, performers and professionals working here in the US," said Sameli. "Now is a time to promote brotherly love and unity."

The Brazilian community has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. Brazilian immigrants have faced job losses, business closures, school closures and a decrease in available contract work. Many Brazilian immigrants have also been struggling to help their families back in Brazil where the Coronavirus has devastated further the already struggling economy. Artists, musicians and professionals in the entertainment industry are especially scrambling to survive these trying times.

Donors wishing to donate funds to the " ENOUGH – No More Suffering" campaign can do so on the campaign website at www.SufferingnoMore.org. All donations will be used exclusively to assist applicants.

The Heartbeat Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports ethnic minorities by hosting multi-cultural events and creating programs to encourage unity between culturally divided communities. The Foundation is behind the annual Brazilian Festival in South Florida, which in 2019 employed 667 direct part-time positions and was the source of $232,000 in income for minority-owned businesses, artists and musicians. The 2020 Festival has been suffering opposition from local authorities and faces a potential cancellation. A cancelation could further inflict economic hardship on local Brazilians who were counting on income from the festival.

