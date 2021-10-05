Celebrity Photographer Damon Baker Launches Streetwear Brand Baker Street

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streetwear brand Baker Street by Damon Baker is launching today on their website (www.bakerstreet.store). Baker Street is a sophisticated, thoughtfully designed artwear brand by Damon Baker that is aspirational while being mindful of self-care and creativity.

UK born photographic prodigy Damon Baker signed with his first agency at the age of 18 and now is represented worldwide by ADB Agency. With more than 1,000,000 followers on Instagram, Damon has become globally known for his signature black and white emotive images as a stand-out photographer the fashion industry loves and reveres. His artwear collection follows the same vein and certainly draws the eye. The debut piece features Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, White Lotus) elevated with high-quality fabrics, innovative treatments and details that come together to create a cohesive luxury experience. The debut piece retails at $250.

"It's not just a sweatshirt, but a piece of me. A wearable piece of my art, my heart, my soul. A voluminous garment that comforts insecurities. A heavy garment that hugs and envelopes you, as would a dear friend, as would I. When you wear a Baker Street art piece, you'll be wearing one of 1000… there will not be any more. Your support means the world to me. I hope you love wearing my pieces as much as I loved making them for you" - Damon.

Baker has worked with the likes of Sir Ian McKellan, Nicole Kidman, Cindy Crawford, Cate Blanchett, Rami Malek, Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Kristen Stewart, Courtney Love, Jared Leto and Alessandra Ambrosio. He dropped out of high school at the age of 17 and ran away from home to New York City to pursue his passion for photography. He started his professional photography career in 2008 and now spends his time travelling between Los Angeles, New York and London.

The collection is exclusively available on Baker Street's website: www.bakerstreet.store and follow along on Instagram at: @DamonBakerStreet.

