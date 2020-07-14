Celebrity Slots Free-To-Play App Offers Instant Wins And Launches in Latinx and Hip-Hop Markets

Celebrity Slots connects players with celebrities from all over the world, so they are ecstatic to launch in the Latinx market this month with actor and restaurateur Julián Gil. Gil's new mobile game is now available in more than 10 new countries, including Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. Argentine-Puerto Rican star Julián Gil has appeared in over 20 telenovelas, hosts the Univision sports program República Deportiva , and owns the popular Miami hotspot La Placita. Gil is excited to branch into fresh markets and connect with new adoring fans. About partnering with Celebrity Slots, Gil said, "This is another dream come true, and more so being the first Latino to have his own app / mobile slot game, which will give me the opportunity to connect with people all over the world. We'll play together and have fun and the players will have chances to win a lot of prizes!"

Gil's game joins a glittering collection of slots experiences with major-wattage stars, including scheduled game releases for the following fan favorites:

Ric Flair

Roy Jones Jr.

Mario Batista

Beau "Casper" Smart

Trina

Rob Van Dam

Celebrity Slots founder Chandler Rapson said, "We are thrilled to move BlingKa / Celebrity Slots into the thriving Latinx market. We believe the celebrity talent we have lined up will be well received by that sector of the market. We are so happy to support Julian's as the first to lead the way. His fans are going to LOVE it!"

Latinx fans will be thrilled to see games with actor/dancer Beau "Casper" Smart and musician Mario Batista. Celebrity Slots will also launch in the hip-hop market with games featuring rapper and TV personality Trina as well as WWE manager and former wrestler Ric Flair, who inspired the song "Ric Flair Drip" by 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin. Alongside those will be games from wrestling icon Rob Van Dam and legendary boxing champion Roy Jones Jr.

Celebrity Slots' platform currently has over 122 million aggregate social media followers and their exclusive celebrity experiences include VIP meet-and-greets, virtual meet-and-greets, signed memorabilia, personalized video messages, gift cards, and more. Fans will be treated to unique celebrity sound bites, graphics, challenges, and big wins on this free-to-play mobile game.

Be on the lookout for additional games from BlingKa and Celebrity Slots.

Celebrity Slots is available on the App Store and Google Play. Celebrity Slots – Download Now

