Celebrity Slots Free-To-Play Mobile App Launches With 7 Celebrity Games

Celebrity Slots has scheduled the release of games for the following celebrities:

Amber Rose

Dennis Rodman

Foodgod

Peter Madrigal

Joe & Melissa Gorga

Thunder From Down Under

Natalie Eva Marie

Mia Khalifa

Derrick Lewis

Julian Gil

Thor

Chandler Rapson, founder of Celebrity Slots said, "We are super excited for the launch of our much-anticipated platform BlingKa, which will provide its first of many game genres in Celebrity Slots. Celebrity Slots will combine virtual slot play with access to celebrities who leverage the power of their social media. BlingKa will roll out other platforms combining celebrities and social media that range from games of empire building, poker tournaments, blackjack, and horoscopes. BlingKa will top half a billion aggregate followers worldwide and aims to be operating in over 100 countries by the end of 2021."

Celebrity Slots' platform currently has over 115 million aggregate social media followers among its signed celebrities and estimates they will surpass 200 million later this year, which will make it the largest platform of its type in the world. "People now have the opportunity to play celebrity-based social slots games alongside their friends and other fans while winning prizes that offer them unprecedented access to some of the biggest stars in the entertainment world," said BlingKa board member, John Euliano.

Be on the lookout for additional games from BlingKa and Celebrity Slots.

Celebrity Slots was officially launched on June 15, 2020 and is available on both the App Store and Google Play. Celebrity Slots – Download Now

