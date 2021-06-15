Celebrity Stylists of Michael B. Jordan, Asap Ferg and Lebron James are Scheduled to Appear at the Upcoming Liberty Fairs and Lifestyle Trade Show in Miami

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrons of Liberty Fairs' upcoming trade show slated for July 10-12, are in for a fantastic treat, with the launch of two new initiatives- the Style-ISH in partnership with Fashion Snoops and a morning run with Adidas.

The Style-ish Live Panel is a celebration of the celebrity stylists that are setting the trends in the fashion industry. Set for Saturday July 10 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Style-ISH Live Panel offers a unique opportunity for patrons to connect and learn from the industry's top celebrity Stylists. Wardrobe Stylist, Rachel Johnson, Celebrity Wardrobe Stylist, Kwasi Kessie and Creative Fashion Director, TV Personality and Designer, Jeff K. Kim will make up a diverse panel, who have both styled men and women celebrities. Johnson has styled household names including Jay-Z, Lionel Messi, Lebron James and Victor Cruz. Kim has dressed stars such as Michael B. Jordan, Zoe Kravitz, Taylor Hill and Charlotte Le Bon. Kessie has styled celebrity clients including Asap Ferg, Diddy, Deem Spencer, Big K.R.I.T and PnB Rock. Together the panelists will discuss trends with moderator Michael Fisher, Vice President/Creative Director of Menswear at Fashion Snoops, as well as what it takes to get celebrities to wear a brand. Liberty Fairs' partner Fashion Snoops, a global trend forecasting agency, will provide a trend report post-show.

Sunday, July 11 will kick off with a morning run on the beach, spearheaded by Celebrity Stylist and Adidas Co-Captain, Kwasi Kessie. Adidas will provide running gear for the key influencers, buyers and press who will be participating. Then in the afternoon from 3:00-4:00, Kessie and industry insiders will take center stage discussing the importance of communities, and the power of collaboration in today's fashion industry. Kessie will also share highlights from his partnership with Adidas and his leadership role as a Captain of Adidas Runners NYC as well as offer advice on how to foster a long-lasting relationship with brands.

Commenting on the motivation for launching the initiatives, Vice President of Liberty Fairs, Edwina Kuelgo, said, "After all the challenges of the pandemic, we were determined to introduce an exciting element to this year's trade show. We believe that the expertise of our panellists and the information they will provide will educate and equip our patrons to become more strategic and successful in their post-pandemic businesses."

The live panel discussions will take place daily on the Liberty Live Stage. For further information, visit https://libertyfairs.com/liberty-live-mi21/.

