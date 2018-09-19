Celebrity Triple Threat Diggy Simmons To Appear At dfree® Homecoming Conference Young Money Day-- Building Billionaires Live October 26th In Somerset, New Jersey

This year, as part of its National Homecoming Conference, dfree® will present "Young Money Day," aptly titled Building Billionaires LIVE, being headlined by an intimate Q&A with music, fashion and television star Diggy Simmons. Simmons will share the money lessons he has learned, the importance of making smart financial decisions and the challenges and triumphs of establishing a profitable name, brand and voice for himself, as one of the youngest members of a celebrity family. The multitalented 23-year-old star has confidently actualized and monetized his creative and entrepreneurial vision, and will share the tips, strategies and mindset that have helped him to do so.

The son of the legendary Reverend Run (of Run DMC fame), Diggy Simmons has emerged as an undeniable force in popular culture. He has a recurring role on ABC television's Black-ish spinoff, Grown-ish, in addition to starring in BET's The Start Up as well as HGTV/DIY Rev Run's Renovation, Rev Run's Sunday Suppers on the Cooking Channel, and Rev Run's Around the World Adventures on Travel Channel. Cementing his status as a style icon, Dolce & Gabbana invited him to walk in two fashion shows as Vogue, Teen Vogue, WWD, and more featured him. He also notably starred in a social media campaign for Marvel's blockbuster Black Panther by Lexus USA. This is all in addition to his status as a heralded rapper on the cusp of releasing his highly anticipated sophomore album, described as a coming-of-age offering about life as a 20-something.

"Diggy Simmons epitomizes our 'Young Money' goal of showing examples and providing tactical information about managing money, building brands and creating businesses early in life," says dfree® Executive Director Tamika Stembridge, Esq. "dfree® is demographically comprehensive in the audiences it serves, and speaking to young people is a priority because we want to give them the tools to make strong financial decisions now and hopefully prevent them from making mistakes that they may have seen other generations make."

dfree® "Young Money Day" is Friday, October 26th – day two of the four-day Homecoming Conference. The day will also feature prodigious real estate moguls Junior Flips, who will be awarded the dfree® Young Money Entrepreneurship Award. Registration information and up-to-the-minute details can be found at https://mydfree.org/event/dfree-homecoming-conference-2018/.

dfree® is the leading financial freedom movement programmed to equip the African American community with the strategies and resources to live a financially empowered life. Its Homecoming Conference (October 25 – 28) will offer an inspiring immersion into the dfree® way of life, while providing four power packed days of faith, fun and fellowship that promote financial freedom.

Additional highlights of the 2018 dfree® Homecoming Conference include a community revitalization workshop with dfree® founder and community economic development pioneer DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., a workshop offering "A Guide to Senior Living", a financial planning panel featuring experts from title sponsor Prudential, and a sports and entertainment panel featuring professionals from Major League Baseball, Capitol Records, the WNBA and more.

Panels and workshops are designed to address financial topics in a practical and holistic manner that will help attendees at every stage of life make financial decisions that will positively affect their futures. Living the dfree® lifestyle includes having fun, so there is also an exciting entertainment lineup: a Friday evening Gospel concert featuring Kierra Sheard and Hezekiah Walker, and a Saturday evening comedy show featuring Rod Allison and Lisa Mills.

The dfree® Homecoming conference is presented by title sponsor Prudential, with additional sponsorship from eBay, Independence Realty Trust and Federal Home Bank of New York.

SOURCE dfree Global Foundation

