Celeno and Cortina Team Up to Demonstrate a Joint Reference Design for a Cost Effective 802.11ac Wave 2 Fiber Gateway Platform

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions, and Cortina Access, Inc., a leading provider of fiber access & carrier-grade gateway solutions, today announced a joint reference design that brings together Celeno's 802.11ac Wave 2 4x4 CL2400 Concurrent Dual Band Wi-Fi solution and Cortina's Saturn/CA8279 SoC to deliver the next generation Fiber Access/Wi-Fi gateway. The reference platform supports the bandwidth requirements demanded by Service subscribers and delivers improved Wi-Fi performance, range and reliability essential in today's highly dense environments.

"The collaboration with Cortina blends a powerful SoC Platform with innovative 802.11ac Wave 2 Wi-Fi capabilities," says Lior Weiss, VP Business Development at Celeno. "The integrated platform will enable service providers to deliver a cost effective and highly innovative Wi-Fi solution with next generation 10G Fiber access speeds suited to the latest high bandwidth applications and services typically found in today's homes such as high-resolution VR, UHD game and HD and UHD video streaming."

The CL2400 is a future-ready, powerful, highly integrated, 4 streams 802.11ac wave 2 single chip product family implementing concurrent dual band, full 802.11ac Wave 2 functionality including MU-MIMO, 160MHz channel support and beamforming. The high performing PCIe Wi-Fi radio, eliminates the need for additional external memories and boasts a small package size which together drive down solution size and cost. Its unique embedded Smart Antenna Steering (SAS) technology allows up to 16 smart antenna elements to increase diversity and overall Wi-Fi coverage and reliability. In addition, the Argus DSP-based spectrum-sensing and intelligence engine embedded in the CL2440, continuously and seamlessly scans the 5GHz spectrum without interrupting Wi-Fi transmission and without the need for additional RBOM costs. It selects the cleanest Wi-Fi channel that is the least crowded by other Wi-Fi networks or Weather Radars, to maximize performance.

"With this kind of integration and performance, Cortina together with Celeno is addressing a cost effective solution," said Dr. Stewart Wu, Vice President of Marketing at Cortina Access. "Celeno's 4x4 CL2400 solution integrated into Cortina's innovative Super-Gateway-Architecture™ platform enables a powerful home router that is able to address the bandwidth requirements needed to support the increased consumption of high-bandwidth content, growing demand for UltraHD, as well as the emergence of secured IoT and smart home applications."

Cortina's CA8279 solution features an AnyPON fiber access interface as well as a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit CPU at up to 1.5GHz. The embedded Super-Gateway-Architecture enables true zero-CPU load on concurrent acceleration of up to 10Gbps wire-speed network routing, Wi-Fi bridging and hardware VPN. The Cortina CA8279 also supports extensive high-speed interfaces such as dual 10 Gbps XFI interfaces for connectivity to multi-gigabit modem or a copper PHY, an integrated XAUI port, multi-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch and PHY, multiple SATA III, USB 3.0 ports and PCIe ports. With its leading edge architecture design and flexible power save modes, the Cortina CA8279 is able to operate at a significantly lower power than comparable solutions, for a true fan-less design.

Celeno will demonstrate the joint reference design with Cortina during IBC 2018 in Amsterdam on September 14-18, 2018 at their meeting suite in Hall 15, MS24.

About Celeno Communications

Leveraging Wi-Fi smarts perfected in the home environment, Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets, edge software and cloud technology to take Wi-Fi beyond connectivity into the realm of smart homes, smart cities, smart buildings and smart industry. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technology have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world by almost 100 leading service providers worldwide. Founded in 2005 and backed by blue chip investors, Celeno is a well-established company headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with a global presence and offices in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.celeno.com

About Cortina Access (a subsidiary of Realtek Corporation)

Cortina's industry leading innovative technologies create new paradigms of broadband access from the service providers to the digital home. Cortina's mission to "Connecting People and Homes" removes the last infrastructure bottleneck and delivers efficient bandwidth to the homes, bringing the network closer to consumers.

More information is available at www.cortina-access.com

