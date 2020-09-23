CelerX Becomes First Mobile Esports Platform on Blockchain to Surpass $3 Million in Player Winnings in One Month

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the global release of BUST-A-MOVE Real Money Tournament in July 2020, Celer Network's mobile eSports platform CelerX has seen new record-highs in the number of games played each week and users making an average of $20 per day – with top users making $1,000+ per day. So far, mid-August has proven to be the biggest gaming day of 2020 and complements CelerX's $3 million worth of player winnings across the mobile esports platform and game portfolio in one month.

Multiplayer tournament match process: When a user participates in a multiplayer tournament, he will be able to see the score ranking of the tournament players and also their video replays of the game process to verify the winning skill and scores.

Following the game's recent introduction and joint collaboration with TAITO, Next Gaming and CelerX, BUST-A-MOVE is a leading skill-based game on iOS. As the world's first mobile eSports app that runs on blockchain and the first (and only) approved by Apple to download, CelerX supports transactions made with cryptocurrency – including 20% of BUST-A-MOVE's player deposits. Cryptocurrency offers borderless and permission-less benefits allowing players across the globe to access the game, even if they are part of the unbanked population.

"It's no surprise that the mobile gaming market is pegged to become a $100 billion industry by 2021. But despite the rapid growth over the past decade, monetization strategies for game developers and the user's experience has been in a holding pattern," said Dr. Mo Dong, Co-Founder of Celer Network. "CelerX is proud to help reshape the industry with the world's first mobile eSports app that runs on blockchain and provides a revenue model that benefits game developers and operators on a per match approach vs. in-app purchase or ad supported monetization. As a result, the companies we work with are generating ten times the Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU). BUST-A-MOVE is an incredible example of this successful model that offers an innovative user experience and the game has seen record growth in a short timeframe."

The rise of BUST-A-MOVE is met by the decline of casino visits and an increased interest in gaming due to COVID-19. The closure of entertainment centers and casinos as part of the shelter-in-place orders and the pandemic has led to challenges for the gambling sector. To that end, the global market for casinos is expected to decline by 10.8% in the year 2020 ( ResearchAndMarkets.com ). Meanwhile, mobile esports has benefited from lockdowns and CelerX has seen double digit growth on daily active users and revenue month over month.

Finally, after adding 800,000 first-time players in 2020 with more than 6 million games played to date spanning an international reach, the CelerX platform now boasts more than 120,000+ active global players per month.

The iOS version of BUST-A-MOVE Real Money Tournament is available within the Arcade Win mobile app and as a single title game release using real money and free in-game tokens. CelerX is available within 130+ countries. To learn more about CelerX or download the Android version of Arcade Win directly, visit https://celerx.app/ .

About CelerX

CelerX is a blockchain gaming app on which users can win real-money prizes while playing skill-based eSports games. Built on Celer Network's layer-2 scaling technology for the blockchain, CelerX has been optimizing the user experience, irrigating the gaming world with blockchain technology, and demonstrating a new monetization model for developers' games in addition to the existing monetization sources.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Celer Network was founded by PhDs from MIT, Princeton, UC Berkeley and UIUC and has an all-star team with years of industry experiences from top startups and tech giants like Google, Amazon, Cisco, HP and more.

