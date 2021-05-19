Celeste Kuri Recognized for Excellence in Cosmetics

Discovering her love of cosmetics and soap-making when she was just 9 years old, Ms. Kuri has excelled as the founder and chief executive officer of Super Soaps USA since 2017. It all began when, as an older sister, she noticed how difficult it could be to get young children to take a bath, so she set about creating artisan soaps that would make bath time fun. From dinosaur shapes and a fortune cookie soap with an actual fortune inside, her soaps appealed to everyone. What started as an endeavor to make bath time fun for kids evolved into her true passion: helping nature and helping her local community. Her slogan sums it up: "Washing the world of its troubles one soap at a time". Her vision is wide and wholesome. Her soaps are beautiful works of art. From ocean themed soaps to raise funds for the conservation of aquatic creatures such as manatees and sea turtles to cancer awareness soaps and even generating employment for single mothers, at her young age Celeste has a plan for it all. And all of it through her soaps.

Working with all-natural colors and fragrances, Ms. Kuri has become an expert in all-natural cosmetic production. She is responsible for the company's directing, manufacturing and distributing of products, as well as sales, marketing and social media management. Additionally, she donates a portion of her profits to organizations that work to protect endangered wildlife, such as the sea turtles that are featured on her soap. To remain abreast of new developments in her field, she maintains professional affiliation with the Handcrafted Soap & Cosmetic Guild. Her products are sold online and in several stores around the country. In the academic field, as a homeschooler, she is currently enrolled in numerous college courses to further her skills and expand her industry knowledge and has twice received the Presidential Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence (signed by the President of the United States himself).

Alongside her primary work with cosmetics, Ms. Kuri has many other extraordinary achievements. She is also an accomplished athlete. As a competitive fencer she is a junior coach at Sword Masters Club & Fencing Academy and even competed in the Junior Olympics at age 14.

Ms. Kuri donates her time as a public speaker in person, NPR and various podcasts helping children learn about entrepreneurship and is an active community leader encouraging and teaching other kids to start their own business and follow their dreams.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, at age 15, she has also found success as a multi-published author, with several stories appearing in the horror anthologies "Thrill of the Hunt" and has written various T.V. script episodes for the children's cartoon series "El Show de los Tecolotes" featured on Nickelodeon, Latin America. She continues to cultivate her writing skills with membership with the Orlando East Writers Group.

Incredibly proud of having established her own business and registered trademark at 12 years old, Ms. Kuri is also proud to note that she is fluent in Spanish, English and currently studying French and Chinese. For excellence in her career, she has been the recipient of a number of accolades over the years. In 2018, she was presented with the Business with the Most Potential Award by the OCPL. Notably, she was honored by the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress in 2019. As a part of this honor, she was interviewed by the Story Corps, and her interview has been housed in the Library of Congress as an example of the entrepreneurial spirit of women. You can see more about her products and her amazing story and even contribute to the mission of this lovely young lady (washing the world of its troubles) by helping our planet and our communities at SuperSoapsUSA.com.

