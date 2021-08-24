Celiac Disease Foundation Welcomes the Newly Created Bipartisan Congressional Celiac Disease Caucus

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Congresswoman Betty McCollum (DFL-Minn.) launched the Congressional Celiac Disease Caucus, along with U.S. Representatives Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), John Joyce (R-PA), Tim Ryan (D-OH), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Glenn Thompson (R-PA), David Trone (D-MD), and Susan Wild (D-PA).

The bipartisan Caucus was launched to support innovative celiac disease research and advance legislation that promises to ease the suffering of celiac patients. The creation of the Celiac Disease Caucus has been one of the highest legislative priorities for the Celiac Disease Foundation and will allow for Members of Congress to convene, share information, elevate awareness of celiac disease, and amplify the voice of the patient community. We are grateful for the leadership of Congresswoman McCollum in creating the Caucus.

"Celiac Disease affects millions of people across America, and we know far too little about this autoimmune disorder," McCollum said. "I am excited to chair this bipartisan caucus to work together in Congress to shed light on this growing problem."

Despite being the most prevalent genetic autoimmune disease with no FDA-approved treatments, celiac disease has been historically underfunded and ignored and leads to many serious long-term health complications, including heart disease and cancers.

"The Celiac Disease Foundation commends the creation of the Congressional Celiac Disease Caucus and the leadership of Representative McCollum, who has been instrumental in furthering NIH's current efforts in celiac disease research," said Marilyn G. Geller, Celiac Disease Foundation Chief Executive. "We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Congresswoman McCollum and the Caucus to assure the passage of legislation to benefit the more than 3 million Americans with celiac disease, and the federal funding of research to accelerate the development of new treatments, and ultimately, a cure."

About the Celiac Disease Foundation

Founded in 1990, the Celiac Disease Foundation is the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for the more than 3 million Americans with celiac disease. Through strategic investments in research, advocacy, and education, the Foundation drives acceleration of innovative diagnostics and therapies, effective policies and legislation, and improved management of celiac disease. Hosting the iCureCeliac® patient registry and offering robust patient recruitment services, the Celiac Disease Foundation targets patient candidates to speed enrollment and improve trial retention to drive discoveries that may lead to better treatments, and ultimately, a cure. For more information, please visit celiac.org.

