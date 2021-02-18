Celigo Announces CloudExtend Outlook Autopilot Feature to Automatically Sync Email Communication Threads in NetSuite

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudExtend, a Celigo brand focusing on smart integration productivity tools for NetSuite and Salesforce users, today announced the launch of Autopilot for CloudExtend Outlook for NetSuite, a new feature that automatically syncs email communication threads to NetSuite from Outlook. Autopilot was previously launched for Gmail users and is now available for Outlook users as well.

"At CloudExtend, we give our customers plenty of opportunities to tell us what they like, don't like, and want in our applications. Listening to our customers is exactly how we came to build our newest feature, CloudExtend Autopilot," said Chris Corcoran, General Manager of CloudExtend. "We set out to build and deliver on the single most requested feature in our history. Users now work exponentially faster by attaching the first email and letting CloudExtend handle the rest, even while they are asleep."

When a user attaches a single email to one or more NetSuite records using CloudExtend Autopilot, all subsequent back and forth replies to that same email will automatically attach to those NetSuite records without requiring human intervention. This enables users to relax and spend their important time that they would have previously spent on attaching emails one-by-one on far more critical tasks.

The CloudExtend Outlook Autopilot feature is available for Enterprise Edition users. Anyone can trial all of the Enterprise features free for 14 days.

For more information, read this blog post or visit www.cloudextend.io .

About CloudExtend and Celigo:

CloudExtend is a Celigo brand and builds applications for end users of NetSuite and Salesforce that allows them to work exponentially faster, with a laser focus on Microsoft Excel and email integrations. Combined with a strong background in ERP and CRM, CloudExtend offers products that install in seconds and delivers immediate benefits.

Built for both IT professionals and business users, Celigo is a next-generation integration platform (iPaaS) that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. It allows users to quickly build, manage, and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership.

