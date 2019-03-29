Celigo Announces New Integrator.io eCommerce and Software Editions for Companies Using NetSuite

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo (www.celigo.com), the leading integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) provider of scalable and easy-to-deploy integrations that connect cloud-based applications, today announced the availability of the Integrator.io eCommerce Edition and Integrator.io Software Editions. Each of these Editions comes pre-packaged with a selection of popular SmartConnectors for both e-commerce and SaaS companies, making it easier to automate key business processes across the organization.

"We are extremely excited to launch these new editions of Integrator.io," said Jan Arendtsz, CEO and founder of Celigo. "We believe this will help thousands of companies be more effective by standardizing their integrations and business processes with an iPaaS."

Both editions include the complete functionality of Integrator.io, which enables companies to customize and expand their integration across thousands of different applications.

The Integrator.io eCommerce Edition features a selection of prebuilt smartconnectors for storefronts, marketplaces, fulfillment, customer support, and more. Customers can select configurations that include Shopify, Magento, Amazon, Ebay, WooComerce, Stripe, Square, Zendesk, Returnly, 3PL, EDI, and others.

The Integrator.io Software Edition features a selection of prebuilt smartconnectors for storefronts, marketplaces, fulfillment, customer support, and more. Customers can select configurations that include Salesforce, Banking, JIRA, Stripe, Square, Zendesk, and others.

As companies grow, they increasingly rely on cloud applications that often lead to data silos, resulting in manual data entry, management of processes via spreadsheets and email, and costly errors. Automation is one of the most important tactics to ensure operational success in an age of soaring competition and high customer expectations. A robust integration strategy supported by iPaaS technologies is a key component to any automation strategy.

Released ahead of SuiteWorld19, these bundled Integrator.io package releases include some of Celigo's best practice integration use cases to help companies get the most value out of the iPaaS platform. Discover why Celigo is the leading integration platform for NetSuite customers. Celigo is a proud Platinum Sponsor of SuiteWord in Las Vegas from April 1-4. Visit Celigo at booth #630 to learn more, or visit Celigo.com to get started using Integrator.io for free.

About Celigo:

Celigo offers integration solutions that enable applications to work together as one, in a way that is easy and simple. Thousands of companies rely on Celigo to synchronize data, automate processes, and streamline operations by integrating their cloud applications. Celigo's Integrator.io iPaaS platform offers a simple and powerful platform through a guided user interface, integration templates, and other tools that empower both business users and IT to easily integrate any cloud applications. Built on Integrator.io, Celigo also offers SmartConnectors, a suite of prebuilt, fully managed integration applications for popular cloud applications, including NetSuite, Salesforce, Shopify, Amazon, Zendesk, and many others.

For more information visit: www.celigo.com, and follow Celigo on YouTube and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Emma Tiernon

etiernon@sspr.com

SOURCE Celigo

Related Links

http://www.celigo.com

