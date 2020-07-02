Celigo Integrator.io Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with Cloud Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , a leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for both business and technical users, announced today that its integrator.io platform has achieved SAP certification as integrated with cloud solutions. The integration helps organizations connect with SAP® Ariba® solutions including Ariba Network, and automates the procure-to-pay process by connecting hundreds of ERPs and financial systems to the world's largest community of suppliers.

"We are delighted to announce that Celigo has achieved SAP certified integration with cloud solutions," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO of Celigo. "The ability of integrator.io to interoperate with solutions from SAP will prove highly beneficial to our current and future customers."

"Procurement departments and supplier operations teams can be bogged down in manual business processes and data entry, leading to delays, errors, and lack of visibility," continued Arendtsz. "Because these are some of the most important functions of any organization, it is critical for data to be fluidly shared across different systems by connecting these applications. Celigo's integrator.io iPaaS platform integrated with SAP Ariba solutions is a key ingredient for companies moving towards a fully connected and automated finance tech stack."

The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that integrator.io integrates with cloud solutions from SAP using standard integration technologies.

About Celigo

Built for both IT professionals and business users, Celigo is a next-generation integration platform (iPaaS) that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. It allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering total cost of ownership.

For more information visit www.celigo.com , and follow Celigo on YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

