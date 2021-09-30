Celigo iPaaS to Provide End-to-End Business Process Automation Between Acumatica ERP and Other Applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for the mid-market, has partnered with Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company. Through the partnership, Celigo will enable Acumatica customers to optimize business processes that use Acumatica Cloud ERP in combination with other external applications to automate processes such as Order to Cash, Lead to Cash, Marketing Automation, and Expense Management. Acumatica will sell and support Celigo's iPaaS through its distribution channels.

Acumatica is the central source of truth for critical business information and requires integrations with key external applications to pass information back and forth across the organization. Many external applications are complicated to connect and can require developer time and resources that would be better spent on other revenue-generating activities. Celigo accelerates the integration and orchestration of business processes across multiple solutions in a more efficient way without needing developer resources.

"Celigo and Acumatica share a common vision to provide our customers with agile solutions that will meet their business needs now and in the future," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "We are proud to be able to offer end-to-end automation between Acumatica's ERP and critical external applications, helping their customers achieve their digital transformation goals."

Celigo is the only iPaaS company that can deliver pre-built integration applications that automate common business processes from end-to-end using embedded business logic. The business logic enables IT and non-IT users alike to use preconfigured settings to impact the behavior of multiple downstream flows to realize the optimal automation of business processes. The business logic was developed using best practice learnings from thousands of customer deployments, Artificial Intelligence contributions from tens of thousands of implemented processes, and Celigo's own process expertise.

In addition to pre-built integration applications, the Celigo Platform allows IT and non-IT developers to build custom integrations, mappings, and embedded business logic to address all other business processes. This capability to leverage both pre-built and custom integration applications on a single platform gives companies the unparalleled ability to optimize every business process across the organization.

The Celigo Platform also allows IT teams to manage business process automations, error handling, compliance with global security and privacy standards, and full reporting and analytics through a central dashboard, while giving control of each automated business process to the line of business group that is closest to it.

"Bringing Celigo and Acumatica's expertise together will be a real advantage for our customers," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "Selecting a Cloud ERP is only the first step in a company's digital journey. As businesses grow, they require additional connections and integrations, which can result in more disconnected processes. By partnering with Celigo, our customers will have access to an advanced solution that will intelligently automate and connect their critical business processes, and support them in their journey toward becoming a truly connected business."

Through Acumatica's worldwide network of more than 300 Valued Acumatica Resellers (VARs), customers can access a full suite of integrated applications, including Financials, Distribution, Manufacturing, Project Accounting, Field Service, Retail-Commerce, Construction, and CRM. And by leveraging the VARs' implementation and support expertise, customers realize even greater value from their Celigo and Acumatica integrations.

"We built a rich, multi-cloud API integration for one of our clients, Kevins Worldwide, so they can scale their business," said Harsha Sarjapur, Acumatica partner, InfoSourcing Inc. "If they want to switch to another e-commerce platform, we can implement that easily with less development or no code development."

"Any company like ours has many systems that may or may not be working together. We were dependent on custom API interfaces, and we looked at many connectors between Acumatica and other applications, but they required us to learn and implement each independently," said Peter Bonoff, operations manager at Curran. "Celigo was the one platform that solved it all in one solution. As we learned one integration, it applied the learnings to the next one, all within one environment. We were able to do this with limited technical resources. We have more visibility, better inventory control, and fewer resources fixing errors. Our developer is now working on more revenue-driving projects."

To learn more about how Celigo and Acumatica can help accelerate your company's digital transformation, join the virtual launch event on October 6, 2021, at 11a.m. Pacific Time.

About Celigo

Celigo is the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service ( iPaaS ) provider for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

