Celina Nogueras Launches Season Four of Jefas y Jevas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefas y Jevas, the critically acclaimed podcast by Celina Nogueras with a 4.9/5 star rating on Apple Podcasts has recently launched its fourth season on Feb. 5. To kick things off, Nogeras interviews Janesse Torres Rodriguez, Latina entrepreneur and Yo Quiero Dinero Podcast host who created the widely popular food blog Delish D'Lites.

Celina Nogueras

Nogueras founded Jefas y Jevas out of the desire to grow the number of millionaire Latinas. Using the platform, she aims to build a network of a million millionaire Latinas primarily by making their stories visible. Research conducted by the National Women's Business Council showed that there are over 1.9 million Hispanic women-owned businesses in the United States.

"As a Latina, I aim to inspire, support and give voice to more Latina business role- models. I interview women grossing more than a million in revenue in efforts to help bring forward their stories and lessons they've picked up along their journey--all in the name of guiding other women who aspire to pursue entrepreneurship and wealth," Nogueras said.

Other millionaire Latinas joining Nogueras this season include: Ana Flores, owner of We all Grow; Rita Pinto, founder of elite nail salon-meets-art gallery, Vanity Project; Susie Jaramillo owner of award-winning edtech company, Encantos, and; Mabel Frias, owner of beauty and lifestyle brand, Lunamagic.

Nogueras releases a new episode every other Friday through March 26. You can listen to Jefas y Jevas on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart.com, Google Podcasts and YouTube.

About Celina Nogueras

Celina Nogueras is a founding partner of Muuaaa Design Studio with over ten years of experience conceptualizing and implementing efficient brand growth and recognition strategies for new or existing brands or companies. As a passionate brand growth strategist, she developed a proprietary traction methodology for companies to stay culturally relevant and be economically successful. Over its ten years of existence, Muuaaa Design has helped launch more than 300 brands.

Celina has a reputation as a goal-getter who can visualize a project or a business and create the strategies needed to make it happen and take it to the next level.

In 2019, she launched the Jefas y Jevas Podcast. As a Latina business owner and serial entrepreneur, she is interested in creating a network of million-dollar Latinx women business founders in growth or acceleration stages in order to share knowledge with other women and encourage their wealth and independence.

