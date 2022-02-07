Celink Selected as Reverse Mortgage Subservicer by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, was recently selected by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation ("Fairway"), a top nationwide mortgage lender and top 10 reverse mortgage lender, to help support the ongoing expansion of their reverse mortgage origination operations.

Fairway will utilize Celink as its subservicer for newly originated reverse mortgages on an interim servicing basis until the company sells and transfers the loans, streamlining the process and reducing points of friction for borrowers.

Harlan Accola, National Reverse Mortgage Director at Fairway, believes that part of having an outstanding borrower experience is having the right servicing partner. "Celink leadership understands the nuances of the reverse business. So, their expertise and background in the industry makes them a perfect choice for us. More importantly, they understand the needs of our clients. Celink is dedicated to providing innovative solutions like their secure online Borrower Portal, making things easier for the consumer."

Celink's CEO, Marion McDougall, stated "Celink is honored to have been selected by Fairway after an in-depth due diligence process and we look forward to partnering closely with their team. Celink has invested heavily over the past 24 months in improvements surrounding technology, people, and processes and we are pleased that Fairway recognized the best-in-class service that we are able to provide them and their borrowers."

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service its clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage options and providing some of the fastest turn times for its borrowers. Fairway strives to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction, and earn trust. For more information, visit www.fairwayindependentmc.com.

About Celink

Celink is the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for almost two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

SOURCE Celink