Cell and Gene Therapy Market Size to Grow by USD 9.97 Bn, Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive Growth - Technavio

Oct 14, 2022, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell and gene therapy market will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing owing to various risk factors such as unhealthy lifestyle habits, including lack of exercise, poor nutrition intake, and substance abuse. Moreover, the incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and bone injuries such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and serious limb trauma injuries is also increasing. For instance, many adults in the US have arthritis and osteoarthritis. Chronic diseases can lead to tissue damage or organ damage. However, most of the available treatments are palliative. Gene transfer includes the insertion of new genes into a cancerous cell or surrounding tissue to kill the cells or reduce the growth of cancer. These factors will increase the adoption of cell and gene therapies for treating chronic diseases, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The global cell and gene therapy market size is set to grow by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15% during the forecast period.
Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. Download a FREE PDF
Sample Report
Cell And Gene Therapy Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Cell therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Gene therapy - size and forecast 2021-2026
Cell And Gene Therapy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Revenue-generating Type Segment
The cell therapy segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Cell therapy is a type of treatment wherein living cells are injected into a patient to cure different ailments. The demand for cell therapy is rising, as it can be used for personalized treatment. This therapy has several benefits, which has encouraged companies to develop products from various cell lines. Such factors of cell therapy will fuel the growth of this segment.
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. This growth is attributed to factors such as high investment in R&D activities for cell and gene therapy, especially in the US. Moreover, the US is a key country for the cell and gene therapy market in North America.
Major Cell and Gene Therapy Companies
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- bluebird bio Inc.
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.
- CORESTEM Inc.
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
- Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.
- Ferring BV
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Helixmith Co. Ltd.
- Human Stem Cells Institute
- JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Kolon TissueGene Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Orchard Therapeutics Plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
- Vericel Corp.
Related Reports
Blood Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The blood
market share is expected to increase by USD 1.82 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and
Analysis 2022-2026: The stem cell umbilical cord blood (UCB) market share is expected to
increase by USD 1.47 billion from 2021 to 2026.
|
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 9.97 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., bluebird bio Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CORESTEM Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Ferring BV, Gilead Sciences Inc., Helixmith Co. Ltd., Human Stem Cells Institute, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd., and Vericel Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Cell therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cell therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Gene therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gene therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amgen Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Amgen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Biogen Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Biogen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Biogen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Biogen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 bluebird bio Inc.
- Exhibit 91: bluebird bio Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: bluebird bio Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: bluebird bio Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Exhibit 94: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings
- 10.7 CORESTEM Inc.
- Exhibit 97: CORESTEM Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: CORESTEM Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: CORESTEM Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.
- Exhibit 100: Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. - Key offerings
- 10.9 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 103: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 106: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Vericel Corp.
- Exhibit 114: Vericel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Vericel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Vericel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Vericel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Vericel Corp. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 122: Research methodology
- Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 124: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article