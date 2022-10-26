Cell-based Assays Market to be Worth $33.8 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell-based assays market is expected to reach USD 33.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.75% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A rise in demand for cell-based assays will drive the market. Cell-based assays effectively aid in acceleration and thereby, enhancement of drug development. This helps therapeutic drugs to be supplied robustly to cater to the industry demand. For instance, these are used in lead candidate selection and provide invaluable information about therapeutic action mechanisms, drug efficacy, safety, and toxicity tests. Wide applications of these assays in drug development processes are expected to boost the demand. These assays are integral to the drug development process by adopting several technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, to allow easy resolution of mutations, knock-ins & knockouts of a specific marker at a precise location on the genome or a given culture of cells.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The assay kits products segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the utilitarian benefits that a test kit could offer to clinicians, researchers, and the normal population.

Ready-to-use kits and self-administrable diagnostic kits are increasingly trending these days.

The drug discovery application segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period.

This is due to a rise in the number of researches for therapeutic drug discovery, an increasing number of FDA approvals, and a rise in demand for novel therapeutic drugs coupled with increasing cases of genetic disorders, cancers, & infectious diseases.

The academic & research institutes end-use segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the greater utility of cell-based assays for the diagnosis of cancers, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.

Read 150-page full market research report, "Cell-based Assays Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Pharma & Biotech Companies, CROs), By Products & Service (Reagent, Assay Kits), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cell-based Assays Market Growth & Trends

For instance, Celprogen's human pancreatic cancer cell line characterization kit is a cell-based ELISA kit that is used for the measurement of the concentration of a protein in cells for the determination of the differentiation status of stem cells, thereby eliminating the need to prepare cell lysates and is widely applicable for drug discovery. On the other hand, key players are undertaking various growth strategies to expand their pipelines, portfolios, and offerings to penetrate the market better. For instance, in July 2022, Mission Bio, Inc., launched assay for the detection of solid tumors through its pharma assay development services to aid the acceleration of the development process of cancer therapeutics by reducing the time & cost to characterize solid tumors.

Moreover, in April 2022, Porvair Sciences exhibited Chromatrap chip kits for epigenetics along with a new range of assay and newly designed cell culture microplates for high throughput screening process, cell growth, and proliferation at the American Association for Cancer Research. Many researchers and clinicians believe that there is a strong necessity for novel cell-based assays for their utility in diagnostics and to devise new therapeutic regimes to effectively combat the growing burden of autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders across the globe. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic was substantially disruptive both to the continuance of research activities and the type of assays performed.

There are efforts across the U.S. to ensure re-igniting the research activities inclusive of all kinds of cell-based assays. These assays are used for the detection of COVID-19 infection as well. For instance, in May 2020, AcroBiosystem launched a flow cytometry assay to study the binding between ACE2 and S1 protein/S1 RBD protein, thus can be utilized for neutralizing antibody screening. North America dominated the global industry in 2021 owing to an increasing number of biotechnology research studies, growing research on therapeutic drugs, the presence of key players, and the high prevalence of cancer. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising demand for research in life sciences and increased genetic level understanding of diseases.

Cell-based Assays Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell-based assays market based on products & services, application, end-use, and region:

Cell-based Assays Market - Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Reagents

Assay Kits

Cell Growth Assays



Reporter Gene Assays



Cell Death Assays



Second Messenger Assays

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Instruments & Software

Cell Lines

Primary Cell Lines



Stem Cell Lines



Immortalized Cell Lines

Cell-based Assays Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Basic Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

Cell-based Assays Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Cell-based Assays Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Cell-based Assays Market

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holdings AG)

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Promega Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

