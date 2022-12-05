Cell Counting Global Market to Reach $15.38 Billion by 2030 as Incidences of Chronic and Infectious Disease Continue to Rise

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Counting Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell counting market size is expected to reach USD 15.38 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Cell counting is vital in calculating cell concentrations for plating in culture, evaluating the results of cell isolation processes, and detecting cell viability. In life science, cell counting methods such as hemocytometers, automated cell counting, and electrical resistance are the most precise ways to count cells. Increased chronic illnesses and growing technological advancements in the market globally are likely to drive the industry.



One of the promising technological advancements in differential cell counting is the detection of blasts, the ability to recognize bursts, immunoplatelet counting, and stem cell counting with greater accuracy, which has driven the growth of the industry. Also, it has become a standard process in hospitals and clinical settings as it aids in the determination of the concentrations of platelets, RBC, WBC, and plasma for the evaluation of the immune system and the detection of pathogens, germs, and viruses in the host's body.



Increase in adoption of the devices such as cell counting microscopes and image analysis software like stereological cell counting in ImageJ, b cell markers to perform b cell count test that counts cells in interphase, cell counting in Fiji that gives an exact cell counting and viability of blood cells is also responsible for the growth of the industry.



Cell Counting Market Report Highlights

Based on product, consumables & accessories accounted most significant market share due to their high utilization of it with microplates, chamber slides, reagents, and magnetic beads.

Spectrophotometers are expected to grow over the forecast as it accurately measures various intensities.

The complete blood count application segment accounted for the largest market share as it measures various blood components, including WBC, RBC, hematocrit, hemoglobin, and platelets.

Stem cell research is expected to grow fastest due to the increasing need for mass production of human stem cells for clinical and research applications.

Based on end-use, research and educational institutes account for the largest market share due to the extensive adoption of cytometers in cell biology research studies.

Growing patients of AIDS and cancer rely on hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for proper treatment and assessment, due to which hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to grow fastest.

North America is anticipated for the largest market share due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as AIDS and cancer and government-initiated R&D activities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Growing Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost of Cell Analysis Instruments

The publisher has segmented the Cell Counting market report based on product, application, end use and region:

Cell Counting, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Instruments

Spectrophotometer

Flow Cytometers

Hemocytometers

Automated Cell Counters

Microscopes

Others

Consumables and Accessories

Reagents

Microplates

Others

Cell Counting, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Complete Blood Count

Automated cell counters

Manual cell counters

Stem Cell Research

Cell Based Therapeutics

Bioprocessing

Toxicology

Others

Cell Counting, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Others

Cell Counting, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Cell Counting Market Insights



5. Global Cell Counting Market, by Product



6. Global Cell Counting Market, by End-Use



7. Global Cell Counting Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Advanced Instruments

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioTek Instruments Inc.

Boule Diagnostics AB

ChemoMetec A/S

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US)

Corning Incorporated

Danaher

DeNovix Inc.

Diconex

GE Healthcare

HORIBA Ltd

Logos Biosystems Inc

Merck KGaA

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC

Olympus Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

R&D Systems Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Sysmex Corporation

Tecan Trading AG

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Tip Biosystems.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urzanb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets