Cell Cryopreservation Global Market Report 2022: Surging Infertility Rates Worldwide Driving Adoption & Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Cryopreservation Market, by Product Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The process of stabilizing biological materials at cryogenic temperatures (below -1500 degree C) is called cryopreservation. Cryopreservation is used for the preservation of microorganisms, tissue cells, established cell lines, small multicellular organisms, and complex cellular structures such as embryos, nucleic acid, and proteins.
Cryopreservation procedures use liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, argon, and oxygen as cryogenic elements. Various types of samples with varying sensitivity require different types of cryopreservation equipment such as cryopreservation freezers, liquid nitrogen vessels, cryogenic vaporizers, cryogenic incubators, liquid tracking equipment, and cell freezing container.
Market Dynamics
Increasing product launches by market players in cell therapy is a major factor driving the global cell cryopreservation market growth. For instance, in April 2021, BioLife Solutions, Inc., a developer and supplier of bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies, announced that it had launched a new line of high capacity controlled rate freezers (HCRF), with an initial shipment to cell therapy.
The freezer will be a critical component in the management of several allogeneic cell therapies in development. This product launch expands the company cryogenic freezer platform with high-capacity controlled rate freezers designed specifically to meet the needs of cell and gene therapy developers.
Furthermore, a decrease in the fertility rate is expected to drive the market growth. For instance on July 17, 2022, the World Economic forum, an international non-governmental and lobbying organization, published a report which stated that fertility rates have decreased worldwide, with a total 50% decline over the last 70 years.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global cell cryopreservation market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022 - 2030, considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players
- It profiles key players in the global cell cryopreservation market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision with respect to their future product launches, governmental initiatives, technological up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global cell cryopreservation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, research and consulting firms, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global cell cryopreservation market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Product Type:
- Cryoprotectant Agents
- Glycerol
- Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO)
- Others
- Equipment
- Incubators
- Liquid Nitrogen Supply Tanks
- Freezers
- Others
Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Application:
- Stem Cells
- Oocytes and Embryos
- Sperm, Semen, and Testicular Tissue
- Hepatocytes
- Others
Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By End User:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Biobank
- Others
Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Region
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
By Company Profiles
- General Electric Company.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited
- Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
- BioLifeSolutions
- HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
- PromoCell GmbH
- Corning Incorporated
- Cooper Companies, Inc.
- Planer PLC
- Bio-Rad Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd
- Abcam plc.
- AMSBIO
- Biogenuix
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Cell Cryopreservation Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
5. Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Cell Cryopreservation Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
