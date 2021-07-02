Cell Culture Market Size to Reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 10.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), by Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), by End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2027. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category.

The global cell culture market size accounted for USD 16,107.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 36,926.8 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the Cell Culture Market are:

Growing prevalence of cancer and rise in adoption of cell culture technique. The surge in cancer related research is another major factor that fuels the growth of the market.

Increase in awareness related to the use of cell culture techniques in research and an increase in research related funding also help boost the market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CELL CULTURE MARKET ARE:

Cell culture is used in the development of biological products for the treatment of a variety of ailments, including cancer and cardiovascular disease. Government and corporate groups are funding large R&D operations to develop new and novel cell therapy products around the world. This increase in funding for cell-based research is expected to drive the cell culture market.

The growing risk of pandemics and communicable diseases is expected to boost the cell culture market. Various factors, including population growth, climate change, and more human-animal contact, have elevated the threat of new virus epidemics like COVID-19. These are unpredictably repeating events with a high probability of causing severe economic and social harm. The rising prevalence of such infectious diseases, as well as the growth potential of pandemics, are predicted to fuel demand for vaccines around the world. This, in turn, is likely to provide prospective growth prospects for cell culture market participants over the forecast period.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of cancer-related research projects and more gene therapy applications are two aspects that are expected to fuel the cell culture market during the forecast period.

CELL CULTURE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product, the consumables segment occupied 68.5% of the cell culture market share in 2019.

This is due to increased financing for cell-based research and frequent purchases of consumables.

Based on application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment held the largest share in 2019.

This dominance is owing to developments in technologies for developing and cultivating tissue from cells, as well as breakthroughs in biotechnology and its use in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Based on end users, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for 61.8% share of the market in 2019.

This is due to the growing regulatory permits for the manufacturing of cell culture-based by major pharmaceutical companies

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.8% during 2020-2027.

Due to a rise in understanding about the usage of cell culture techniques, Asia-Pacific delivers the attractive potential for key participants in the cell culture market. Another factor driving the market's expansion is an increase in research investment in the region.

Major Key Players in the Cell Culture Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

PromoCell GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HiMedia Laboratories.

List of Other Players in the Value Chain

These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.

Agilent

Eppendorf AG

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cell culture market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers cell culture market analysis from 2019 to 2027 , which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market. A comprehensive analysis of major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global cell culture market growth.

