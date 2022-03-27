Cell Culture Market to Expand at CAGR of 6.4% During Forecast Period, Says TMR Study

With more than 240 biosimilars in development, product releases will become increasingly common, which is expected to bolster the global cell culture market

Use of cell culture in the pharmaceutical industry is becoming more popular, which is anticipated to drive sales opportunities in the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell culture market was worth around US$ 16.6 Bn in 2020. It is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2028. The global market is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 30 Bn by 2028. The use of cell culture in the pharmaceutical industry is becoming more popular. As biopharmaceuticals are difficult to generate employing traditional pharmaceutical development techniques, cell culture systems are used as a unique approach of product development. The potential for cell culture in biologics has grown as a result of research & development in the field of biopharmaceuticals that focuses on the identification of novel therapies for rare illnesses and new mechanisms of drug action.

Cell culture is one of the most important stages in the development of biosimilar/biologic therapies, as it helps to increase efficiency and production while cutting manufacturing costs. Increasing demand for biosimilars and other biologics for the management of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer has led to a desire for efficient and cost-effective solutions throughout the world. This growing demand is likely to boost sales opportunities in the global cell culture market during the forecast period. With more than 240 biosimilars in the pipeline, releases will become increasingly common. Over the next few years, this factor is estimated to boost the global cell culture market.

North America, trailed by Europe, dominated the global market in 2020. Increased research activity, mergers & acquisitions, and new players are all contributing to dominance of these two regions.

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2020, the global cell culture market was led by the instruments segment, and this trend is expected to persist during the forecast period. The segment is expected to be propelled by rise in adoption of single-use bioprocessing systems for constant processing.





In 2020, the global cell culture market was led by pharmaceutical businesses. The segment is expected to rise due to growing demand for innovative therapies such as biosimilars and introduction of sophisticated cell culture products.





The biotechnological companies segment is predicted to grow at a fast pace. This category is projected to be driven by a rise in strategic partnerships and collaborations.





There has been a rise in the number of product launches, as the demand for cost-effective as well as highly effective cell culture products such as reagents, bioreactors, media, and sera for the development of high-yield cell lines has grown. This aspect is likely to fuel the expansion of the global cell culture market.





Due to increase in outsourcing operations and development of biopharmaceutical firms, the cell culture market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a very high CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, low manufacturing costs in India and China have led to an increase in production facilities, bringing biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms from all over the world to Asia Pacific .

Global Cell Culture Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in demand for biosimilars as well as other biologics for treating chronic illnesses such as diabetes and cancer has led to a desire for cost-effective and efficient solutions throughout the world. This factor is likely to drive sales opportunities in the global market.





Major manufacturers are always seeking to diversify their product lines by offering new and creative techniques for low-cost, low-risk large-scale manufacturing. Capsule filters, for instance, were introduced by Merck in 2018 to help lessen the risk of bioreactors' contamination. These filters are used to remove bacteria and mycoplasma from cell culture media.

Global Cell Culture Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Lonza Group

PromoCell GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eppendorf AG

Merck KGaA

Global Cell Culture Market: Segmentation

Product

Instruments

Media

Sera

Reagents

End User

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes

Research Institutes

