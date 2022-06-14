Cell Culture Market: USD 13.00 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Established Vendors Acquiring Smaller Players to Enhance Global Reach | Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

The global cell culture market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several small and large players. The market is concentrated, and vendors are differentiating themselves by offering value-added services and competitive pricing. Hence, the threat of rivalry is expected to be high during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all the Porter's Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

The global cell culture equipment market is dominated by a few well-established manufacturers. Major players are focusing on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. The established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. The market will also witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and General Electric Co.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

The cell culture market has been segmented by product into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is due to factors such as high availability, vast applicability, repeated usage, and low price.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of major companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD,) Corning, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, which are investing in new manufacturing facilities.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The increase in infectious diseases will drive the growth of the cell culture market during the forecast period. There have been several cases of viral infections such as Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), swine flu, Zika, Lassa fever, and COVID-19. The preference for cell-based vaccines has increased to treat such diseases.

The rising demand for monoclonal antibodies is a trend in the market. There is a high demand for antibiotic treatment with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Large manufacturers have built large-scale manufacturing plants that contain multiple cell culture bioreactors for antibody production, which is fueling the global cell culture market.

Apart from the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Cellular Health Screening Market by Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cell Culture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.00 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio-Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Life Sciences Tools and Services Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 41: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 42: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 43: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 44: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 45: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 46: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 49: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 50: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Bio-Techne Corp.

Exhibit 51: Bio-Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Bio-Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Bio-Techne Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 54: Bio-Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Bio-Techne Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Corning Inc.

10.7 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 60: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 65: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 68: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 70: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 71: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 73: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Lonza Group Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 78: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 79: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 80: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Merck KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 82: Merck KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio