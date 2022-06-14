Cell Culture Market: USD 13.00 billion Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Established Vendors Acquiring Smaller Players to Enhance Global Reach | Technavio

Jun 14, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell culture is a process of growing cells under controlled or in-vitro conditions. The cell culture process is used to study basic cell biology, biochemistry, and the interaction between cells and disease-causing agents such as bacteria and viruses.
Technavio estimates that the cell culture market size will grow by USD 13.00 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period.
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of Rivalry
The global cell culture market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several small and large players. The market is concentrated, and vendors are differentiating themselves by offering value-added services and competitive pricing. Hence, the threat of rivalry is expected to be high during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The global cell culture equipment market is dominated by a few well-established manufacturers. Major players are focusing on developing innovative products and are constantly increasing their R&D investments. The established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. The market will also witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., and General Electric Co.
Market Segmentation
The cell culture market has been segmented by product into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is due to factors such as high availability, vast applicability, repeated usage, and low price.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of major companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD,) Corning, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, which are investing in new manufacturing facilities.
Key Drivers and Trends
The increase in infectious diseases will drive the growth of the cell culture market during the forecast period. There have been several cases of viral infections such as Ebola, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), swine flu, Zika, Lassa fever, and COVID-19. The preference for cell-based vaccines has increased to treat such diseases.
The rising demand for monoclonal antibodies is a trend in the market. There is a high demand for antibiotic treatment with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Large manufacturers have built large-scale manufacturing plants that contain multiple cell culture bioreactors for antibody production, which is fueling the global cell culture market.
|
Cell Culture Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.00 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.95
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio-Techne Corp., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
