Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Size to Grow by USD 433.78 million, Presence of Innovative Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 03:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell culture protein surface coating is a procedure wherein the surface of cell structure is coated with an extracellular matrix or protein to enhance the adhesion of cells and proliferation of cells during the process of cultivation and in vitro isolation. It facilitates the growth of various types of cells, including neurons, leukocytes, epithelial, cell lines, and fibroblasts.
The cell culture protein surface coating market size is expected to grow by USD 433.78 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Request a Sample Report to gain further insights into market dynamics
The cell culture protein surface coating market report covers the following areas:
- Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market size
- Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market trends
- Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market industry analysis
The presence of innovative products is driving the growth of the market. Vendors are offering products with advanced features and manufacturing standards. For instance, Corning offers Matrigel Matrix, which is a solution made from Engelbreth-Holm-Swarm (EHS) mouse sarcoma, collagen IV, heparan sulfate proteoglycans, and entactin/nidogen.
The risk of microbial contamination is challenging the growth of the market. The cell culture can be contaminated by contaminated media, reagents and equipment, poor handling, and microorganisms. Bacteria, yeasts, fungi, molds, and mycoplasmas are some of the common contaminants. Hence, cell cultures need to be monitored to prevent contamination. This can be an expensive process, thus impacting the growth of the market.
- Product
- Synthetic Protein: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic protein will increase owing to factors such as improved attributes.
- Animal-derived Protein
- Other Proteins
- Geographic
- Europe: This region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for novel drugs to treat diseases such as avian influenza A virus and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
- North America
- Asia
- ROW
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cell culture protein surface coating market, including Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Neuvitro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Biomedtech Laboratories Inc. - The company offers coated microplates for Cell Culture applications.
- Bio Techne Corp. - The company offers the Cultrex coating line of extracellular matrix proteins.
- BioVision Inc. - The company offers the protein surface coating for a wide range of Agarose, Sepharose and Magnetic beads coupled to Protein A, Protein G, Protein L, and Protein A G.
- Corning Inc. - The company offers the CellBIND surface coating.
- Greiner Bio One International GmbH - The company offers the CELLCOAT Protein Coated Cell Culture Vessels for various applications such as Improved adhesion, Improved cell proliferation, and Cell adhesion assays.
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cell culture protein surface coating market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cell culture protein surface coating market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cell culture protein surface coating market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture protein surface coating market vendors
Cellular Health Screening Market by Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
3D Cell Culture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 433.78 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.26
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Neuvitro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Life sciences tools and services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Synthetic protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Synthetic protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Synthetic protein - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Animal-derived protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Animal-derived protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Animal-derived protein - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Other proteins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Other proteins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Other proteins - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Overview
- Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Biomedtech Laboratories Inc.
- 10.4 Bio Techne Corp.
- Exhibit 47: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Bio Techne Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 50: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 51: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 BioVision Inc.
- Exhibit 52: BioVision Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: BioVision Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: BioVision Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: BioVision Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Corning Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Corning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Corning Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Corning Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Corning Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Greiner Bio One International GmbH
- Exhibit 60: Greiner Bio One International GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Greiner Bio One International GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Greiner Bio One International GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.8 Kollodis BioSciences Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Kollodis BioSciences Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Kollodis BioSciences Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Kollodis BioSciences Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Kollodis BioSciences Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 67: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Merck KGaA. – Key news
- Exhibit 70: - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.10 Neuvitro Corp.
- Exhibit 72: Neuvitro Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Neuvitro Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Neuvitro Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Neuvitro Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.
- Exhibit 76: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: PerkinElmer Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 79: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 83: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article