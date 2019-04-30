NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell expansion market to register a CAGR of 15.4% from 2019 to 2024

The cell expansion market is projected to reach USD 26.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 12.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, the growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing focus on R&D for cell-based therapies, and increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities.







Consumables accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market in 2018

On the basis of products, the cell expansion market is segmented into consumables and instruments.Consumables are segmented into reagents, media, sera, and disposables.



The instruments segment includes cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors, and automated cell expansion systems. In 2018, consumables accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion products market owing to the constant requirement for new reagents among end users and rising investments for R&D on cell-based therapies.



Human cells accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market in 2018

Based on cell type, the cell expansion market is segmented into human cells and animal cells.The human cells segment includes stem cells and differentiated cells.



The stem cells segment is further classified into adult stem cells, ESCs, and iPSCs.These cells are used for therapeutic and research purposes.



In 2018, the human cells segment accounted for the larger share of the cell expansion market majorly due to the increasing investments by public and private organizations for research on human cells, growing application areas of human stem cells, and the growing incidence of diseases such as cancer.



North America dominates the cell expansion market

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the government funding for cancer research, increasing awareness regarding advanced treatment theories, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 70% , Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 10%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 50%

• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 24%, Asia: 25%, and the RoW: 16%



The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo BCT (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), GE Healthcare (US), and Corning, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the cell expansion market based on product, cell type, application, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cell expansion market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the cell expansion offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the cell expansion market by product and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various cell expansion across key geographic regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell expansion market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the cell expansion market



