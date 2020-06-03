Cell Expansion Market Worth $39.7 Billion by 2027 l CAGR 9.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The global cell expansion market size is expected to reach USD 39.7 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Cell expansion techniques are increasingly employed for the development of cellular and gene therapies from a single cord blood collection. These techniques can also be used for the expansion of stored Stem Cells (SCs) for the development of cancer therapies. Therefore, significant developments in cord blood SCs expansion technologies are expected to boost market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Broad portfolio of automated expansion systems along with improvements in bioreactor design for large-scale bioproduction results in the lucrative growth opportunity for instruments

The microbial cells segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the implementation of high-throughput cultivation approaches and techniques that avoid the formation of biofilms

Biopharmaceuticals segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 due to growth in the demand for biosimilars, continuous R&D investments in biomanufacturing, and rise in the number of approvals for biologics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to presence of several consortiums that focus on the evolving fields in the biomedical industry

For instance, in November 2019 , the Cell & Gene Therapy Asia 2019 held in Japan focused on the evolving field of SCs for their deployment in pharmaceutical discovery and cellular therapies

Companies have made heavy investments for the expansion of tissue-engineered products and the development of biologics. For instance, in March 2019, Merck KGaA invested USD 168 million for the expansion of its biologics manufacturing facility in Switzerland. Such initiatives are expected to boost the demand for solutions required for biologic development, thereby leading to market growth.

Bioreactors are fundamental tools in this market. Extensive research studies related to the applications of bioreactor engineering approaches have led to the incorporation of novel culture technologies. Moreover, the combined use of automated bioreactors with the microcarrier technology leads to an efficient expansion and enrichment of the cancer SCs. As a result, these approaches have gained immense traction in this market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell expansion market on the basis of product, cell type, application, end use, and region:

Cell Expansion Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Consumables



Reagents, Media, & Serum





Other Consumables



Culture Flasks and Accessories



Tissue Culture Flasks





Bioreactor Accessories





Other Culture Flasks and Accessories



Instruments



Automated Cell Expansion Systems





Cell Counters





Centrifuges





Bioreactors





Other Instruments

Cell Expansion Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Mammalian



Human





Stem Cells (SCs)







Adult SCs









Embryonic SCs









Induced Pluripotent SCs







Differentiated Cells





Animal



Microbial



Others

Cell Expansion Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Biopharmaceuticals



Tissue Culture & Engineering



Vaccine Production



Drug Development



Gene Therapy



Cancer Research



Stem Cell Research



Others

Cell Expansion End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Research Institutes



Cell Banks



Others

Cell Expansion Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Companies of Cell Expansion Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



GE Healthcare



Corning, Inc.



STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.



Merck KGaA



Miltenyi Biotec



Becton, Dickinson and Company



Terumo Bct, Inc.



Sartorius AG



Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc.

Trinova Biochem GmbH



upcyte technologies GmbH

